Winston-Salem advertising agency The Variable said Wednesday it has acquired Data Crunch of Raleigh. Financial terms were not disclosed.

Data Crunch is an applied artificial-intelligence and advanced analytics company that helps clients solve business problems through insight identification and innovative technology development.

The Variable said it will “gain proficiency in a capability that is fundamentally changing how advertising works.”

Data Crunch, founded in 2019, has worked with a range of brands that include Deloitte, American Express, USAA and Qwoted. Co-founder Curtis Seare will become The Variable’s vice president of Emerging Technology and co-founder Ryan Nokes will become vice president of Data Strategy & Insights.

The Variable will assume duties for Data Crunch’s client list.

The Variable helps globally-recognized brands, including NAPA Auto Parts, Electrolux, Scotts, Char-Broil, BASF, Nestlé, and P&G.