Triad could get 90 new jobs tied to demand for advanced batteries. Manufacturer plans $224 million plant.

A company viewed as a likely supplier to the Toyota electric vehicle battery plant in the Triad will hire at least 90 full-time employees at a new manufacturing plant in central North Carolina.

Applied Materials Inc., a global manufacturer based in Santa Clara, Calif., has been awarded a $100 million federal grant that's contingent on the manufacturer spending an additional $124 million in capital investment — typically buildings, machinery or land.

The U.S. Energy Department said last week that Applied is one of two North Carolina projects being funded through the federal Bipartisan Infrastructure Law.

According to a 22-page fact sheet from the agency, Applied has been identified for a manufacturing facility site in the central part of North Carolina near the Virginia border.

The manufacturer could not be immediately reached for comment on the grant or its plans.

Analysts say the plant is likely being built to supply the Toyota North Carolina electric vehicle plant at the Greensboro-Randolph megasite in Liberty.

The Toyota business unit said production is projected to begin in 2025. Additional production phases are expected later in the decade.

With an overall $3.79 billion capital investment and 2,100 jobs, the Toyota plant could become the biggest single corporate expenditure in state history.

The other N.C. grant involves Albemarle U.S. Inc.'s project in Kings Mountain, which has received $149.6 million, dependent on an additional capital investment of $225.9 million. The project is projected to produce more than 200 jobs involving in mineral processing.

The agency's fact sheet said the Applied plant would "accelerate the transition to next-generation lithium-ion batteries and enable the development of a robust U.S. battery component supply chain."

"The proposed facility will support industrial-scale production of advanced lithiated anodes for multiple battery cell makers and automobile manufacturers."

Applied already is receiving funding from the Energy Department and the U.S. Advanced Battery Consortium toward the development of advanced battery systems.

Those efforts could apply to the planned Toyota plant since “it has been demonstrated that these advanced anodes can be paired with any commercial cathode material, resulting in significant improvements in cell energy density, power density, cycle life and charge rate."

The fact sheet said the grant will help Applied, "together with its partners, suppliers, and customers, to establish U.S. leadership in battery technology, manufacturing and supply chain for electrification of automotive drivetrains and renewable power energy storage."

The Albemarle project has been defined as helping to create a cornerstone of the U.S.-based lithium battery supply chain and provide critical support for the electric vehicle market.

The project is being supported by a dedicated mineral processing operator training program at Cleveland Community College through a $5 million grant, a minerals lab research program at Virginia Tech through a $1.5 million grant, and a minerals pilot plant and engineering training program at N.C. State University’s Asheville Minerals Research Lab through a $1.5 million grant.

Altogether, federal grant money is providing a combined $2.8 billion to build and expand commercial-scale facilities in 12 states "to extract and process lithium, graphite and other battery materials, manufacture components, and demonstrate new approaches, including manufacturing components from recycled materials."

Michael Walden, an economics professor at N.C. State, said the Applied project represents how the Triad and Triangle "appear poised to take advantage of both private and public sector initiatives to expand the country’s investments in technology related to moving toward an electric powered transportation system."

"This could be a game-changer for the state economy that could add thousands of middle-paying jobs for workers not attaining a four-year college education," Walden said.

"Along the Triangle to Triad corridor, it could make those jobs available to rural workers able to make a short daily commute."