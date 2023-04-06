The Golden Leaf Foundation said Thursday it has awarded a combined $1.02 million in grant funds to four Triad educational institutions.

Board chairman Don Flow said the awards were made to projects “that will support the long-term economic advancement of rural, tobacco-dependent and economically distressed communities.”

The largest of the four grants, at $455,000, went to Davidson County Schools to support addition of a welding fabrication pathway at South Davidson High School that would double its capacity to 40 for high school students. Students can earn a welding certification from Davidson-Davie Community College through the Career and College Promise program.

A $200,000 grant went to Rockingham Community College for equipment to support expansion of its welding program to help meet the region’s welder and welding skills shortage.

A $200,000 grant to Surry Community College will be used to purchase two automatic range trucks with trailers to expand its truck driver training program and to increase the number of students trained by up to 60 students annually.

A $164,000 grant to Uwharrie Charter Academy in Randolph County will pay for equipment for its Career Academy facility that will open in August. The Career Academy will train high school students in skills related to construction trades, advanced manufacturing, health sciences, automotive technologies, and other high-demand industries.