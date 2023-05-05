Unifi Inc. has chosen to delay a significant new equipment delivery as part of an initiative to "align its current cost structure to the existing demand environment."

The Greensboro yarn manufacturer also reported Wednesday that it met third-quarter financial guidance disclosed in an earnings warning on April 25.

In 2019, Unifi said its Yadkinville manufacturing plant would undergo a major equipment transition by adding new yarn texturing machinery made by a Switzerland technology group that would affect production beginning in late 2020.

Unifi acquired Oerlikon Barmag’s eAFK Evo texturing machine in which it collaborated in the design and production testing process since October.

On Wednesday, Unifi said it had negotiated an extension of delivery and installation to September 2024 for the remaining eAFK EvoCooler machinery planned for its manufacturing locations in Yadkinville and El Salvador.

The extension affects the timing of the final $25 million of payments for the previously announced $100 million investment in eAFK EvoCooler machinery.

Unifi paid the vendor $600,000 in March to facilitate the 18-month delay.

Unifi said the delay is part of a companywide initiative that includes reduced operating expenses.

On Feb. 3, Unifi confirmed that a combined 200 job positions at its Yadkinville and Reidsville plants were eliminated through attrition between July and December.

The reduction represents about 10% of Unifi’s domestic workforce, said A.J. Eaker, the manufacturer’s vice president of finance and treasurer.

Prior to the job-reduction, which was announced during Thursday’s second-quarter conference call with analysts, Unifi had about 1,330 production employees in Yadkinville, as well as more than 250 in Rockingham County and 110 at its Greensboro headquarters.

The machines allow Unifi to change how it makes Unifiber virgin and Repreve-branded recycled polyester and polyamide yarns.

Repreve, introduced in 2006, is polyester yarn made from chips that come mainly from recycled bottles. Sorbtek is its moisture management yarn. Repreve-based yarns are used to make products for the apparel, outdoor, home textiles and automotive sectors.

A key element of the machines is the 300-millimeter-long EvoCooler with its active cooling technology that allows for a larger production window.

Combined with the EvoHeater element, the companies said the machines increase texturing speed by about 20% and are projected to contribute up to 25% savings on production energy costs.

Bowman Gray IV, a local independent stockbroker, said the extension decision "was a prudent move."

"Given there were not any real surprises in the earnings announcement, it’s clear that they appear to be executing on improving revenues," Gray said.

Gray said the decision is appropriate given Unifi has increased borrowing against its line of credit to sustain normal operations.

"Delaying capital expenditures to avoid reducing cash or increasing their debt, and thus their interest expense further, allows for time to continue to improve revenues," Gray said. "The next few quarters will provide more clarity."

Quarterly details

Unifi projected in the earnings warning a third-quarter operating loss in the range of $2 million to $3 million, which is considerably lower than its $19.8 million operating loss in the second quarter.

Unifi reported Wednesday a $2.68 million operating loss and an overall loss of $5.18 million, compared with net income of $2.07 million a year ago.

There was an earnings loss of 29 cents, compared with 11 cents in diluted earnings a year ago.

Unifi projected third-quarter net sales between $155 million and $157 million, up 14% to 15% from $136.2 million from the second quarter — which represented a 32.4% year-over-year loss.

Third-quarter sales were reported at $156.7 million, down 21.9%.

Eddie Ingle, Unifi’s chief executive, said in a statement that "apparel supply chain destocking trends lessened and global demand began to improve" during its third quarter.

"While volume trends continue to fluctuate due to macro-economic volatility, we are seeing overall positive momentum and expect further recovery as we end fiscal 2023 and begin fiscal 2024."