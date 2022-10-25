Unifi’s Repreve product to gain infrared techology

Unifi Inc., maker of the Repreve recyclable fiber yarn products, has formed a partnership with Hologenix, which makes the Celliant brand of infrared technology. Hologenix is based in Pacific Palisades, Calif.

Celliant is a blend of infrared-generating bioceramic minerals, which, when embedded into textiles, allows them to convert body heat into infrared energy.

That energy is returned to the body, which temporarily increasing local circulation and cellular oxygenation.

“This aids significantly in muscle recovery, increases endurance, and improves overall performance in healthy individuals, among other benefits,” the companies said.

Repreve, which is produced primarily at Unifi’s manufacturing operations in Yadkinville, uses recycled performance fiber consists of high-quality fibers made from 100% recycled materials, including post-consumer plastic bottles and pre-consumer waste.

Celliant and Repreve are used in apparel, sportswear and upholstery fabric.

The North American knitting partner for the products will be U.S.-based Beverly Knits, which develops fabric for intimate apparel, activewear, outdoor products, mattress and bedding, automotive, industrial and medical.

Beverly Knits also operates Creative Dyeing & Finishing LLC.