VinFast applies to form U.S. publicly traded company

Triad residents may soon be able to invest in Vietnamese electric vehicle startup VinFast, which has commenced development of a $4 billion production campus within a 1,977-acre megasite near Sanford.

VinFast submitted a regulatory filing Tuesday that serves as a registration statement for VinFast Auto Ltd. as a U.S. publicly traded company with the trading symbol “VFS.”

Some of the proceeds would be directed toward funding the Sanford plant. VinFast plans to begin production at the Sanford plant in the second half of 2024 with an annual production level of 150,000 vehicles.

The filing did not include the financial goals of the potential public offering Vingroup Joint Stock Co. is a public company listed on the Ho Chi Minh Stock Exchange in Vietnam.

An investment — at least at this point — is not for the faint of heart.

The company reported for fiscal 2021 having $670.6 million in sales, $1.06 billion in cost of sales and an overall loss of $1.35 billion. Through the third quarter of fiscal 2022, it had $439.4 million in sales, $798.2 million in cost of sales and an overall loss of $1.44 billion.