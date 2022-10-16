Wake Forest regenerative medicine institute creates master's program with STEM focus

The fleshing out of downtown Winston-Salem’s RegenMed Hub now features a new master’s degree program focused on educating future generations of STEM professionals and business leaders for the regenerative medicine field.

The program represents a collaboration between Wake Forest University School of Medicine and the university’s Institute of Regenerative Medicine within Innovation Quarter.

STEM is an acronym for Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics.

The Translational Biotechnology program features two pathways — research and business — with the goal of preparing graduates to lead the movement of novel therapies from the laboratory into the clinic.

The coursework will be taught by the institute’s regenerative medicine experts.

“Upon graduation, you’ll be ready to pursue a variety of STEM careers relevant to current and changing times based on the knowledge, skills and abilities you’ve gleaned,” according to the program’s website.

“The broader workforce will be eager to access the critical new skills in market evaluation, project management, product development, and finance, previously under-represented or non-existent in graduate STEM education, which you’ve cultivated as a student.

“You’ll take with you the expertise required for entrepreneurship, large scale-up of biological therapies, or biomanufacturing (regulatory affairs, process development, quality control), many of which are simultaneously required for a career in biotechnology or academic sectors collaborating with industry.”

“There is a strong regional need for highly skilled scientists that are knowledgeable about business fundamentals and regulatory affairs, which specifically aligns with a report from the Council of Graduate Schools,” said Tracy Criswell, director of the new program and an associate professor with the institute.

Criswell said the degree program is designed for anyone planning to work in environments such as:

Academic research and teaching institutions, including undergraduate and professional schools;

Pharmaceutical industry;

Biotechnology or start-up pharmaceutical companies; and

Government agencies, such as the Department of Defense, the National Institutes of Health or the Food and Drug Administration.

“Demand for talent with varying credentials and degrees in the life sciences continues to grow across North Carolina,” said Nancy Johnston, executive director for the Piedmont Triad of the N.C. Biotechnology Center.

“Specifically, this new Translational Biotechnology degree program is: significant to a growing regenerative medicine cluster; a critical component to advancing translational research and development; and relevant to address skill sets required across the commercialization continuum.”

RegenMed connection

Dr. Anthony Atala, the institute’s director, said the degree program “is an integral part of the RegenMed Hub.” The hub, branded as ReMDO, debuted locally in June.

Atala describes the RegenMed Hub as a “thriving regenerative medicine ecosystem in North Carolina that provides access to unparalleled resources to advance education, products and manufacturing, with the ultimate goal of improving patient care.”

The science/research-focused pathway is for students with a four-year undergraduate degree in the biomedical sciences who are primarily interested in research in either academia or industry.

Students will pursue a research project culminating in a written thesis and defense.

The business-focused pathway is geared to students who are already professionals in their field (scientists or nonscientists), but want to gain knowledge about starting or leading companies engaged in biotechnology.

The online asynchronous coursework will allow these students to obtain their master’s of science degree while remaining employed.

Students will complete a capstone project geared toward their area of interest.

Both pathways require an externship— either local or virtual — with a biotechnology partner organization.

A certificate in translational biotechnology is also offered, consisting of 15 credit hours of didactic course work tailored to the student’s needs.

The research track requires full-time study and has an expectation of on-campus participation. Research track students perform research at WFIRM in support of a thesis.

The business track is a part-time program, designed for working professionals, and does not require participation in Winston-Salem.

Enrolled students in both tracks are required to commit to a minimum of five academic terms (20 months). A decelerated plan of study may be an option for business track students, which allows students to move at a slower pace with fewer courses per term.

The application deadline is March 1. Complete program and admissions information can be found at https://school.wakehealth.edu/education-and-training/graduate-programs/translational-biotechnology-ms.

“The establishment of this program will enable companies developing RegenMed products to succeed without leaving North Carolina,” Johnston said. “It is a distinction for the state, region and Winston-Salem.”

Other RegenMed elements

In September, the institute said that MIMEDX, based in Marietta, Ga., is taking space at the RegeneratOR Innovation Accelerator.

The accelerator helps regenerative medicine start-ups and growth companies with new or emerging technologies move from research to commercialization.

MIMEDX is a placental biologics company and a pioneer in placental tissue engineering.

In August, RTT Medical announced its tenancy plans in the accelerator.

MIMEDX said it has distributed more than 2 million tissue allografts to date, primarily to address the needs of patients with acute and chronic non-healing wounds.

Part of its medical research targets a late-stage biologics pipeline targeted at decreasing pain and improving function for patients with degenerative musculoskeletal conditions.

Opening space in the accelerator and RegenMed Hub is designed “to further advance science related to the application of placental technologies in multiple areas of wound care and regenerative medicine.”

MIMEDX has the goal of developing new products and optimizing manufacturing processes” in a way that progresses the delivery of safe, innovative and evidence-based technologies for patients in a cost-effective manner.”

RTT Medical, founded in 2021, produces regenerative tissue technologies for the management of wounds including partial and full-thickness wounds; pressure ulcers; diabetic ulcers; venous ulcers; chronic vascular ulcers; tunneled/undermined wounds; surgical wounds; trauma wounds; and draining wounds.

Those wounds are all referred to as soft tissue repair. The company’s products have 510(k) clearance from the Food and Drug Administration.

The company’s first market product is its XCelliStem Wound Powder, a custom blend of materials that facilitates healing and repair of wounds and burns.

A primary attraction of the accelerator is the ReMDO’s Test Bed, which provides biomanufacturing equipment, industry expertise and talent to support novel prototyping and commercial product development.

The RegeneratOR Test Bed lab space, which debuted in June 2021, is designed to bring together resources to advance the regenerative medicine field nationally and create an economic development engine for the region and North Carolina.

Eleven collaborating companies, including Oracle, BioSpherix and PHC, formerly Panasonic Healthcare Corp., made the launch of the RegeneratOR Test Bed possible.

Atala said that about $50 million has been invested in the RegeneratOR Test Bed, basically from industry and government.

Chris Chung, chief executive of the Economic Development Partnership of N.C., another speaker, said in June 2021 that the initiative presents tremendous economic potential for Winston-Salem, the Triad and all of North Carolina.

“All of you in Winston-Salem have a front seat to what is going on, thanks to the work of Dr. Atala and his colleagues,” Chung said.

“You all are in the driver’s seat of how this industry will continue to evolve and meet the needs of human health medicine.”

Axiom Space

In April, the institute and RegenMed announced a partnership with Axiom Space, which is developing the first commercial space station.

Institute officials described the partnership as the “next frontier” in research and manufacturing.

“We can literally take the regenerative medicine field to a whole new level,” Atala said.

The biggest expected benefit is research, done initially on the International Space Station, “will be free from the constraints of gravity, providing great potential and benefits,” according to the entities.

“It will enable our scientific research teams to advance biomanufacturing to bring new treatments that cannot be developed on Earth, and treatments for conditions that affect the human body when exposed to the harsh environment of space travel,” Atala said.

The partnership’s primary goal is further accelerating the translation of regenerative medicine technologies into products and services for patients.

Axiom is becoming a tenant in ReMDO’s Innovation Accelerator to gain access to its test bed.

“This partnership paves the way for an entire commercial industry on board Axiom’s space station,” Atala said.