Wells Fargo launches small-dollar loan product

Wells Fargo & Co. launched Tuesday a digital-only, small-dollar loan product being marketed as Flex Loan. It is available through the bank’s mobile banking app.

The bank said the loan product is available now in select markets, but not in North Carolina. The plan is for it to go nationwide by the end of the year.

The product is available to eligible customers in amounts of either $250 or $500 for a flat fee of $12 or $20, respectively.

• Eligible customers will see the offer in their mobile app. Once a customer accepts the loan and sets up their repayment plan (payable in four equal monthly installments), the funds are deposited into their Wells Fargo account within seconds.

• There are no applications, hidden fees, late charges, or interest charges.

“What makes Flex Loan different from other payment options is its certainty of approval for eligible customers, the simplicity of obtaining funds in minutes, and clarity around how much it will cost to pay for things like holiday gifts, travel or an unexpected home or car repair expense,” said Abeer Bhatia, head of personal lending and retail services for Wells Fargo.