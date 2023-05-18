Precision Concepts Group, a medical-devices manufacturer based in Winston-Salem, said Wednesday it has agreed to merge with Biomerics, a vertically integrated contract manufacturer for the interventional medical device market.

Precision Concepts Group was founded in 1976 as the vision of its president, Vince Marino. It provides precision micro-stamping, micro-molding, liquid silicon rubber molding, injection molding, cleanroom assembly, and various secondary processes for the medical market. It operates four ISO certified and FDA registered facilities in the Winston-Salem area.

The merger also involves Mooresville-based Precision Concepts Medical and the medical business of Precision Concepts International. The deal is projected to close in June.

Both Precision Concepts Medical businesses are headquartered in the United States with additional operations in Mebane, Harrisonburg, Va., Haina, Dominican Republic and Alajuela, Costa Rica.

The combined company will have more than 1.2 million square feet of manufacturing space across 13 locations.

Biomerics offers one of the largest new product development teams in the industry with 250 dedicated engineers. Biomerics supplies 20 of the top 35 medical device original equipment manufacturers, including structural heart, electrophysiology, robotic surgery, cardiovascular disease and endoscopy.