CoachCare, a remote patient monitoring and virtual health company, said it has acquired Winston-Salem based Nvolve for an undisclosed amount.

Founded in 2014, Nvolve’s expertise in the pain, spine and orthopedic specialties adds providers serving patients across North Carolina, South Carolina, Virginia, Georgia, Texas and Tennessee to CoachCare’s offerings.

“Nvolve has demonstrated a specialty in pain management and orthopedics,” said Andrew Zengilowski, co-founder and chief executive of CoachCare. “This transaction supports CoachCare’s objective to grow revenue rapidly both organically and with strategic acquisitions of exceptional businesses such as Nvolve.”

CoachCare, based in New York, offers virtual tools, including remote patient monitoring, video conferencing, real-time messaging, screening, content sharing and connected devices. It claims to have more than 150,000 patients in 3,000 locations.