Winston-Salem tech company gains financial investment
EMS Management & Consultants, a Winston-Salem-based technology company, said Tuesday it has received an undisclosed investment from BV Investment Partners of Boston.

EMS, founded in 1996, provides revenue-cycle management and technology solutions for the emergency medical services (EMS) industry. The company said it serves more than 260 public, private, hospital-affiliated and non-profit EMS agencies across 24 states.

BV is a middle-market private equity firm focused on the tech-enabled business services, software and IT services sectors. Since its founding in 1983, the firm has invested about $4.2 billion in the business services, software and information-technology services sectors.

“We see a lot of runway for growth for EMS|MC, both organically and through strategic acquisitions of like-minded organizations that can benefit from EMS|MC’s scale, depth of organization, processes and technology,” said Laura Swearingen, a principal of BV Investment Partners.

