Winston Starts will host its fourth-annual Investor Forum from 11 am to 5 p.m. March 23 at its office in the 500 West 5th tower in downtown Winston-Salem.

Eleven companies will be competing in the annual pitch competition designed to provide exposure for early and growth-stage companies to potential investors.

The competition will be judged by a panel of startup industry experts and investors. A total of $8,000 will be awarded to the winners.

Companies pitching in this year’s event include: Beam Dynamics; CopyForward; DHN Solutions; Fitch; mōmi; pocketnest; Renaissance Fiber; Salem Cyber; Stemz; Three Strands Recovery Wear; and TRY.