Yadkinville technology company buys Va. competitor

Dorsett Controls, an industrial technology company and industry leader headquartered in Yadkinville, said Monday it has acquired Sunapsys Inc. of Vinton, Va. Terms were not disclosed.
Dorsett manufactures advanced supervisory control and data acquisition systems software and hardware.
Sunapsys specializes in the design and implementation of controls and information systems in the water and wastewater market for municipalities, manufacturers and original equipment manufacturers
Dorsett also has operations in Alabama, Georgia, South Carolina, Tennessee, Virginia, Utah and Wyoming. Its customer base includes federal government and military installations, municipalities and private industrial clients.
