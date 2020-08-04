7-Eleven spends $21B to buy Speedway store chain
The parent company of 7-Eleven has spent $21 billion to purchase the Speedway convenience store chain from Marathon Petroleum Corp.
7-Eleven projects taking over the Speedway stores in the first quarter of 2021. Marathon will provide the 7-Eleven stores with fuel supplies through 2035.
Speedway had 3,900 stores in the U.S. as of December, including 20 in Forsyth County and 58 in the Triad and Northwest North Carolina.
By contrast, 7-Eleven Inc. has just three stores in the 14-county region — in Hamptonville, Kernersville and King after a franchisee closed stores in Clemmons, Lewisville and Winston-Salem in 2018.
7-Eleven has 9,802 stores in North America as of March. The company said that buying Speedway will give it stores in 47 of the nation’s top-50 metro areas.
Richard Craver
Winston Starts names Boles as second president
Winston Starts, a supporter of start-up businesses, has named Bob Boles as its second president, effective Aug. 1. Boles replaced Steve Lineberger, who stepped down May 20 after three years.
Initially, the group chose Todd Johnson, a member of its board, as president. Johnson, a vice president at Wake Forest University and president and managing partner of KeraNetics, was going to leave Wake Forest to take over the president’s role.
However, because of the COVID-19 pandemic’s impact on the university, Johnson’s transition to Winston Starts was delayed. An agreement was reached for Winston Starts to move forward without Johnson as president, though he will remain on the board.
Winston Starts debuted in April 2017 for what businessman Don Flow called “another support option for companies at any stage, from ideation to market readiness ... on a timetable that fits their business model and markets.”
Startup tenants will be able to stay in leased space in the 500 West Fifth tower for up to 30 months.
Richard Craver
Wells Fargo lowers legal accrual to $2.3 billion
Wells Fargo & Co. has lowered to $2.3 billion the amount of money it needs to set aside for a potential accruals shortfall related to potential losses from legal actions.
The bank disclosed on page 126 in its second-quarter regulatory filing Tuesday the high end of its latest shortfall estimate as of June 30.
The previous high-end estimate was $3.9 billion as of June 30, 2019.
The accrual was $2.6 billion on March 31.
The biggest factor in lowering the accrual in fiscal 2020 was Wells Fargo agreeing on Feb. 21 to pay $3 billion to settle U.S. Justice Department and Securities and Exchange Commission investigations into fraudulent sales practices by its Community Bank division.
Richard Craver
PPP loans boost Oak Ridge’s profit
Oak Ridge Financial Services Inc. reported Tuesday a 20.7% increase in second-quarter net income to $1.2 million. Diluted earnings were up 7 cents to 45 cents.
The bank had loan income of $3.96 million, up 1.7%. Its loan-loss provision rose from $225,000 in the second quarter of 2019 to $489,000 in the second quarter of 2020.
The bank said it provided 587 federal Paycheck Protection Program loans at a combined value of $49.6 million.
It gained $1.96 million in fees from the U.S. Small Business Administration during the quarter.
Fee income increased 11.7% to $946,000.
The bank’s board of directors declared a 6-cent quarterly dividend.
The dividend is payable Sept. 4 to shareholders registered as of Aug. 21.
