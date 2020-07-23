Ascena files for bankruptcy protection
Ascena Retail Group Inc., parent company of Ann Taylor, Loft, Lane Bryant, Justice and Lou & Grey, filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection Thursday.
The company said it has entered into a restructuring support agreement with more than 68% of its secured term lenders that includes a pre-arranged financial restructuring plan to reduce its debt by $1 billion.
The company said it plans to close “a significant number of Justice stores and a select number of Ann Taylor, Loft, Lane Bryant and Lou & Grey stores. The final number of store closings will be determined based on the ability of Ascena and its landlords to reach agreement on sustainable lease structures.”
Lane Bryant has stores at Hanes Point in Winston-Salem, Friendly Center in Greensboro, University Commons in Burlington and Tanger Factory Outlet Center in Mebane.
Loft has stores at Thruway in Winston-Salem, Friendly Center, Alamance Crossing in Burlington and Tanger.
Justice has stores at Hanes Mall in Winston-Salem, Jefferson Village and Four Seasons Town Center in Greensboro, and Alamance Crossing.
Richard Craver
High Point council approves incentives for film project
The High Point City Council approved by an 8-0 vote Wednesday making Brittano Group-KNova Film Capital eligible for up to $1.54 million in performance-based incentives toward an economic project.
The group said it plans to build a complex of studios and production offices at 614 W. Green Drive on land that was once a lumberyard and industrial complex.
Loren Hill, president of High Point Economic Development Corp., said that the company could spend up to $100 million on development, machinery and equipment for properties in the area and create more than 120 jobs. Hill’s agency estimates the project would add $65 million to the tax base.
The land is just west of the Truist Point baseball stadium in an industrial brownfield. The brick buildings and vacant lots in the area are part of what the city has designated an “opportunity zone.”
Richard Craver and Richard Barron
Old Dominion board declares 15-cent dividend
The board of directors for Old Dominion Freight Line Inc. declared Thursday a quarterly cash dividend of 15 cents per share of common stock.
The dividend is payable Sept. 16 to shareholders registered as of Sept. 2.
Richard Craver
American National reports $5.5M profit in 2Q
American National Bancshares Inc. reported Thursday $5.48 million in second-quarter net income even with another massive increase in its provision for loan losses. Diluted earnings were 50 cents, compared with a loss of 11 cents a year ago.
The bank, based in Danville, Va., has three branches in Burlington, two in Greensboro and one each in Graham, Mebane and Winston-Salem.
The bank reported taking a $4.76 million provision, compared with $953,000 in the first quarter and a $10,000 recovery a year ago.
With the provision increase, loan revenue fell 26.2% to just under $15.5 million. Fee revenue increased 7.1% to $38 million. The bank said it approved 2,179 federal Paycheck Protection Program applications for a combined $272 million loan commitment.
The bank’s board of directors declared Wednesday a quarterly cash dividend of 27 cents per common share. The dividend is payable Sept. 18 to shareholders registered as of Sept. 4.
