Atlantis Foods buys former Cities Grill property
The former Cities Grill & Bar property at 2438 S. Stratford Road in Winston-Salem has been sold for $1.6 million to Atlantis Foods Holdings LLC, according to a Thursday filing with the Forsyth County Register of Deeds.
The seller was Winston-Salem Acquisitions LLC of Fort Lauderdale, Fla. It spent $2.6 million in December 2018 to buy the property from a bankruptcy trustee.
An Atlantis spokesman said Friday that the company bought the 8,746-square-foot restaurant building and the 3.54 acres it sits on as an investment, with potential plans to lease or sell it.
The restaurant, which opened in 2000, closed for good in January 2019.
Cities filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection in August 2016. It had faced foreclosure but was released from bankruptcy protection in late 2016 after its attorney told the bankruptcy court that the owners could get a new loan.
Richard Craver
Loan-loss provision lowers Surrey Bancorp’s profit
Surrey Bancorp reported on Thursday a 16.6% decrease in second-quarter net income to $971,563.
Diluted earnings were 23 cents a share, down 5 cents from a year ago.
Loan income fell 18%, to $2.62 million. Its provision for loan losses was $260,000, compared with $146,000 a year ago.
Fee income was up 7%, to $668,000.
The bank said it provided $47.37 million worth of federal Paycheck Protection Program small-business loans during the second quarter.
Total assets were $403.5 million on June 30, compared with $315.4 million a year ago.
Surrey, based in Mount Airy, has three branches in Mount Airy and one each in Elkin, North Wilkesboro, Pilot Mountain and Stuart, Va.
Richard Craver
PNC Bank plans to close Robinhood branch this fall
PNC Financial Services Group will close its branch at 3333 Robinhood Road in Winston-Salem in November along with one in Chapel Hill, one in Raleigh and 19 others companywide, according to a recent filing with the U.S. Comptroller of the Currency.
The Robinhood Road branch’s customer accounts will be transferred on Nov. 20 to the branch at 2150 Country Club Road.
The closing will leave PNC with one branch each in Clemmons, Kernersville and Winston-Salem.
The bank is also closing 14 branches in Ohio, 13 in its home state of Pennsylvania and five in Indiana.
William Demchak, PNC’s chairman, said on July 15 when asked by analysts about branch closings that “what’s clear is consumer behavior has changed and my belief is in a lot of ways changed permanently with this adoption to digital. So we’ll have to adjust the way we serve our clients. And it is likely that that will mean less physical space.”
Richard Craver
High Point showroom building sells for $3.85M
A limited liability company headed by David Congdon, the executive chairman of Old Dominion Freight Line Inc., has spent $3.85 million to buy property near the Truist Point baseball stadium in High Point, according to a Thursday filing with the Guilford County Register of Deeds office.
The 1.52-acre property is at 225 N. Elm St. and contains a 29,000-square-foot furniture-showroom building.
The buyer is CEC HP LLC of Thomasville.
The seller is L. & J.G. Stickley Inc. of Manlius, N.Y.
In July 2019, the Congdon affiliate spent $8.6 million to buy the property at 400 W. English Road in High Point. The property is being developed in a $30 million mixed-use development branded as Congdon Yards.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.