Bankrupt Stein Mart to close most stores
Stein Mart Inc. said Wednesday that it has filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection with plans to close most, if not all, of its 300 retail stores.
The retailer has three stores in the Triad, at 400 S. Stratford Road in Thruway Shopping Center, 3729 Battleground Ave. in Greensboro, and 1589 Skeet Club Road in High Point. It has 20 stores in North Carolina.
The company said it has launched a store-closing and liquidation process.
It said it “is evaluating any and all strategic alternatives, including the potential sale of its ecommerce business and related intellectual property.”
“The combined effects of a challenging retail environment, coupled with the impact of the coronavirus pandemic, have caused significant financial distress on our business,” Hunt Hawkins, the company’s chief executive, said in a statement. “The company lacks sufficient liquidity to continue operating in the ordinary course of business.”
Richard Craver
Structural Steel of Carolina sold to Ga. company
Structural Steel of Carolina LLC, based in Winston-Salem, has been sold to a Georgia company for an undisclosed price. Structural Steel had been owned by Jim and Mary Brewer.
The sale of the company comes as its east Winston-Salem campus was sold to Division 5 LLC of Winston, Ga., for $2.9 million, according to a Forsyth County Register of Deeds filing Friday.
The properties are at 1720 and 1725 Vargrave St. The 1725 Vargrave property sold for $2.17 million, while the 1720 Vargrave property sold for $725,000.
Division 5 is owned by the investment arm of Applied Value Group.
With the purchase of Structural Steel, Division 5 has more than 350,000 square feet of fabrication space and 75,000 annual tons of capacity, making it one of the United States’ top-10 largest structural steel fabricators.
Richard Craver
City office building sells for $700,000
A Winston-Salem commercial real-estate group has spent $700,000 to purchase a 10,064-square-foot building at 140 Club Oaks Court in Winston-Salem, according to a Forsyth County Register of Deeds filing Wednesday.
The buyer is W.C. Development Co., while the seller is an affiliate of RiverOak Investment Corp. LLC of Stamford, Conn.
Richard Craver
Greensboro industrial buildings sell for $5.7M
Two industrial buildings in Greensboro have been sold for a combined $5.7 million, according to a Guilford County Register of Deeds filing Wednesday.
The properties are at 1070 and 1072 Boulder Road.
The buyer is JAAM One LLC, an affiliate of JAAM Investment LLC of Greensboro. The seller is Pro Fab Leasing LLC of Greensboro.
Richard Craver
Second Triad Cracker Barrel property sold
Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Inc. has sold a second Triad restaurant property, this time the site at 4402 Landview Drive in Greensboro for $1.84 million, according to a Guilford County Register of Deeds filing Wednesday.
The company sold its Clemmons restaurant property for $2.04 million, according to a Forsyth County Register of Deeds filing Monday.
Both sales were to Oak Street Real Estate Capital LLC, a Chicago commercial real-estate group.
