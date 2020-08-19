BAT considers selling London headquarters property
British American Tobacco Plc confirmed Tuesday it is considering a potential sale of its London headquarters that would involve the company leasing the facility back from the new owner.
The Times of London reported the tobacco manufacturer may be able to sell the property for up to $331 million.
The company has been based in the Globe House property since 1998.
"Our ambition is to become a stronger, simpler and faster company,” BAT said in a statement.
“As part of this journey, we continually explore different options to manage our assets. The possibility of a sale and subsequent lease back of an owned property remains one of those options."
The company, which has Reynolds American Inc. as its U.S. headquarters, did not comment when asked if it had plans to sell Reynolds’ Winston-Salem facility at 401 N. Main St.
In June 2014, Reynolds sold its iconic former headquarters building for $7.8 million to PMC Property Group of Philadelphia.
Richard Craver
Reynolds Vapor launching disabled veterans initiative
R.J, Reynolds Vapor Co. said Tuesday it has launched a multi-year, $4 million initiative involving its No. 2-selling electronic cigarette brand Vuse and disabled veterans groups.
The company is partnering with Arrow McLaren SP on the initiative which will involve race-car sponsorships including this weekend’s Indianapolis 500. Arrow McLaren fields entrants in the NTT IndyCar Series.
Vuse will begin the commitment with a $100,000 donation to Disabled American Veterans and a $50,000 contribution to Conquer Paralysis Now.
Part of the campaign will involve veterans to share their personal stories, while bringing resources and opportunities to those veterans “who seek to capture the moment regardless of limitations.”
DAV provides free, professional assistance to veterans and their families in obtaining benefits and services earned through military service. Conquer Paralysis Now, founded by Arrow McLaren SP co-owner and former Indy car driver Sam Schmidt, conducts research on spinal cord injury research and treatment.
Vuse's partnership with Arrow McLaren SP is part of a global partnership deal between Reynolds’ parent company British American Tobacco (BAT), RJRVC's ultimate parent group, and McLaren.
Richard Craver
Insteel board declares 3-cent quarterly dividend
The board of directors for Insteel Industries Inc. declared Tuesday a quarterly cash dividend of 3 cents per share of common stock.
The dividend is payable Sept. 25 to shareholders registered as of Sept. 11.
Richard Craver
Virus pandemic reshaping air travel
NEW YORK — Airlines are trying to convince a frightened public that measures like mandatory face masks and hospital-grade air filters make sitting in a plane safer than many other indoor settings during the coronavirus pandemic, but it isn’t working.
Surveys indicate that instead of growing comfortable with air travel, more people are becoming skeptical about it. Over the past week, U.S. passenger traffic has been 72% lower than a year ago. Several leading carriers around the world already have filed for bankruptcy protection, and if the hoped-for recovery is delayed much longer, the list will grow unless governments kick in billions more in subsidies.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.