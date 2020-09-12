Unlicensed N.C. debt collector arrested
The N.C. Insurance Department announced Friday that a Cornelius businessman has been arrested for operating a debt collection business without being licensed in the state.
Gordon Scott Engle, 56, was charged with 81 felony counts of failing to secure a permit from the Commissioner of Insurance.
Engle operated Turtle Creek Assets. He operated in 17 counties, including Davie, Guilford, Stokes, Surry, Wilkes and Yadkin counties in the 14-county Triad and Northwest N.C.
Most of the charges stems from cases in Mecklenburg (39) and Cumberland (eight).
The case was referred to the Criminal Investigations Division by the N.C. Attorney General’s office. Special agents worked with local, federal and state agencies in the investigation.
Engle purchased the debt accounts from primarily rent-to-own businesses, and took out false criminal summonses, charging 81 North Carolinians with failure to return rental equipment charges.
BAT names new board member
British American Tobacco Plc said Friday that Karen Guerra has been elected as an independent member of its board of directors, effective Monday.
BAT is the parent company of Reynolds American Inc.
Guerra has served as an independent director of Amcor Plc since June 2019.
Guerra has held several executive roles, including president and director general of Colgate Palmolive France, and chairwoman and managing director of Colgate Palmolive UK Ltd.
Karen also served as an independent director with Swedish Match AB, Davide Campari-Milano Spa, Paysafe Plc, Inchcape Plc and Samlerhuset BV.
Tanger outlets to close on Thanksgiving
Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Inc. said Friday that its centers will be closed again on Thanksgiving Day, citing the COVID-19 pandemic for its decision.
The Greensboro-based outlet chain said it plans to begin its holiday shopping season on Nov. 1 that includes starting extended shopping hours and “exclusive gifts for our shoppers.” For more information about holiday shopping hours, go to www.tangeroutlet.com.
The centers will continue to offer curbside pick-up locations a virtual shopper concierge program.
