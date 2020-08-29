Duke Energy projects slight customer cost cuts
Duke Energy Carolinas said Friday that customers in North Carolina, including in the Triad, will see a drop in their electric rates starting Tuesday.
The utility is projecting that overall energy costs will decrease 2.9% for residential customers, 2.5% for commercial customers and 2.1% for industrial customers.
As part of its COVID-19 response, the company added fuel savings from the first quarter to its February fuel filing.
As a result, it chose to provide the rate decreases in 2020, rather than including the savings in its fiscal 2021 filing with the N.C. Utilities Commission.
The net decrease in rates includes annual adjustments for costs related to fuel used to generate electricity at power plants, as well as compliance with the state's renewable energy portfolio standard and implementation of the competitive procurement of renewable energy statute.
Duke Energy Carolinas serves 2 million households and businesses in central and western North Carolina, including Durham, the Triad and Charlotte.
Richard Craver
California prohibits sale of flavored tobacco products
California Gov. Gavin Newsom signed a bill Friday that ends the sale of flavored tobacco products, including flavored e-cigarettes, flavored cigars and menthol cigarettes, on Jan. 1.
The bills passed the California legislature by a 58-1 vote in its Assembly and 34-0 vote in its Senate.
California becomes the second state in the nation, along with Massachusetts, to prohibit the sale of both flavored e-cigarettes and menthol cigarettes.
According to the Campaign for Tobacco Free Kids, more than 85% of California’s youth who use e-cigarettes use flavored products, and more than 85% of youth who use little cigars use flavored cigars.
“Ending the sale of menthol cigarettes is not just a health issue but a social justice issue as well,” the advocacy group said in a statement. “After decades of ruthlessly marketing menthol cigarettes with devastating consequences, the tobacco industry is now doing it with flavored e-cigarettes.
The California law prohibits the sale of flavored tobacco products and penalizes retailers who sell flavored products. However, it does not make it illegal for someone to purchase, possess or use flavored products.
Richard Craver
Kimpton Charlotte hotel files WARN Act notice
An affiliate of the Kimpton hotel chain has filed a WARN Act notice for its Tyron Park property in Charlotte, affecting 77 employees in response to the COVID-19 pandemic's effect on the local hospitality sector.
The filing with N.C. Commerce Department was submitted July 28 by KHRG Tyron LLC for its facility at 303 S. Church St. It was posted Thursday on the Commerce website.
The hotel group said the layoffs are meant to be temporary, but could last at least six months. “If conditions do not improve thereafter, (the layoffs) will continue indefinitely, according to the notice.
The Kimpton Cardinal Hotel in downtown Winston-Salem submitted a similar WARN notice by KHRG Reynolds LLC, also affecting at least 77 employees indefinitely. That notice was filed June 26 and posted July 7.
The hotel at 401 N. Main St. debuted in April 2016 in the historic former R.J. Reynolds Tobacco Co. headquarters with 80 restaurant and 50 hotel employees. It is not known what the workforce totals were before the layoffs.
