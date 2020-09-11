Duke Energy settles with solar developers
Duke Energy said Thursday it has reached collaborative agreements with third-party solar developers, as well as industry organizations, to allow for more solar energy projects in the Carolinas.
Duke Energy and most of the major solar industry developers in North Carolina and South Carolina have agreed to a defined process and timeline by which a substantial additional amount of solar generation will be interconnected to the utility’s distribution system.
Solar projects totaling several hundred megawatts will be targeted for completion in 2021 and 2022. The parties also agreed to resolve several long-standing formal and informal interconnection disputes.
The parties have filed notice of the settlement with N.C. Utilities Commission and Public Service Commission of S.C. requesting regulatory approval of certain limited waivers necessary to implement the agreement.
Duke Energy also reached a resolution with the N.C. Clean Energy Business Alliance and the N.C. Sustainable Energy Association to implement “a fundamental change to the interconnection process.” The change transitions the interconnection process from analyzing each request one by one to a more efficient process of studying interconnection requests in clusters.
Overall, Duke Energy has more than 3,500 megawatts of solar capacity connected to its energy grid in the Carolinas — roughly the amount to serve more than 600,000 customers.
Richard Craver
Wrangler plans to use more 'green' cotton
The Wrangler jeans brand of Kontoor Brands Inc., said Thursday it is developing a new style that emphasizes regeneratively grown cotton.
The Greensboro manufacturer said it is pursuing global cotton farmers “who can demonstrate and document soil-carbon and biodiversity improvements” for the apparel initiative.
Those selected will be invited to apply for their cotton to be purchased for a Wrangler Retro® Premium submission as part of The Jeans Redesign project from the Ellen MacArthur Foundation.
The project focuses on more than 50 brands that “embrace the principles of circular economy to ensure positive impacts for the environment, society and the health of those working in its industry.”
Kontoor said the project aligns with Wrangler's aim to source 100% sustainably grown cotton by 2025.
Richard Craver
JetBlue plans more nonstops from RDU
JetBlue said Thursday that it plans to launch five new daily nonstop flights from Raleigh-Durham International Airport this fall.
That will include the airline’s first nonstop flight from RDU to the West Coast, in this instance Los Angeles International Airport beginning on Dec. 18.
There are two international destinations, to Cancun, Mexico, and Montego Bay, Jamaica, that begin Nov. 19. Also on Nov. 19, flights will begin to San Juan, Puerto Rico, and Fort Myers, Fla.
All of the service will involve one flight per day, per destination. Most new JetBlue routes will be operated using Airbus A320 aircraft.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.