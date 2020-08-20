Elkin couple sells Innsbruck Mall in Asheville
Companies associated with Elkin couple Douglas and Lydia Brendle have sold Innsbruck Mall in Asheville and adjacent property for a combined $11.4 million, according to Buncombe County Register of Deeds filings Monday.
The buyer of the mall property at 85 Tunnel Road is an affiliate of Ingles Markets, based in Black Mountain, which paid $8.27 million. The mall property contains 213,000 square feet on 22 acres.
The buyer of the Burger King and Firestone outparcels is Mineral Springs LLC.
The companies representing the Brendles in the sale are Douglas D. & Lydia U. Brendle Investment LLC, S. Floyd Brendle Investment LLC, OCC Enterprises LLC, JBS & GSS Properties LLC and J. David Brendle II, joined by spouse Dianne H. Brendle.
Linville Team Partners of Winston-Salem represented the sellers.
A Linville Team flier on the property listed it with a $15.5 million price tag and being “targeted for Urban Place rezoning, which would allow for and encourage the creation of a walkable, mixed-use development.”
Local Dollar General property sells for $1.77 million
A Dollar General store property in Winston-Salem has been sold for $1.77 million, according to a Forsyth County Register of Deeds filing Thursday.
The property is at 875 Silas Creek Parkway. The sale was completed Tuesday,
The buyer is an affiliate of Agree Realty of Bloomfield Hills, Mich., while the seller is Vanguard Ventures LLC of Raleigh.
Salisbury plastics company plans to add 61 jobs
Continental Structural Plastics said Thursday it will expand its operations in Salisbury, creating 61 jobs and spending $45 million on capital investments.
The company, a unit of Teijin Group, is based in Auburn Hills, Mich. It is a tier-one supplier of advanced, lightweight composite solutions for the automotive, heavy truck, HVAC and construction industries. CSP maintains operations on three continents and has more than 4,300 employees worldwide.
The Salisbury project will add 50,000 square feet to its current facility and incorporate a new paint/prime line, enabling it to speed up production and accommodate larger products.
The company has been made eligible for performance-based incentives worth up to $100,000 from the One North Carolina Fund.
Farmer found guilty of contaminating baby food for blackmail
LONDON — A sheep farmer in Britain has been found guilty of planting baby food laced with metal shards in stores as part of a plan to blackmail a supermarket chain.
Prosecutors said Nigel Wright, 45, contaminated jars of Heinz baby food between 2018 and February, and sent dozens of emails and letters to Tesco in a bid to extort 1.4 million pounds ($1.84 million) in the online currency Bitcoin.
Wright claimed to be part of a group of farmers angry at the low price they were paid for the milk they sold.
Tesco had to recall about 42,000 jars of baby food after a mother reported discovering pieces of metal in one of the jars. A second mother later also came forward saying she made a similar discovery while feeding her 9-month-old.
Wright was caught on closed-circuit television planting one of the jars on a shelf, and was later tracked to his home, where police found photos of contaminated baby food on his laptop. Officers also recovered about 100,000 pounds in Bitcoin which had been sent by undercover officers during the investigation.
A jury found him guilty of two counts of contaminating goods and three counts of blackmail.
