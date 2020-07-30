Flywheel launches online networking service
Flywheel, a provider of rental networking spaces, said Thursday it has launched a business service called Pitch-Space.com that’s designed to facilitate the connection between startups and growth companies and investors in the private equity markets.
The website platform is a members-only marketplace that features a library of pre-recorded pitches and detailed information on early-, seed- and growth-stage companies. Companies are presented newest first, and are sortable by their area of focus, making it easy for investors to filter and screen based on their interests.
“The idea for this new business service offering is a direct response to COVID-19 which has wiped out the conventional in-person pitch events and demo days that were the primary way for entrepreneurs and investors to get connected,” Flywheel co-founder Peter Marsh said. “We decided to do this as soon as the stay-at-home orders happened.”
Pitch-Space Livestream events will feature live pitches from each stage of development, and also allow investors to meet founders in private virtual rooms or network with general attendees. On alternate months, Pitch Space will run Ignite events open to the general community designed to stimulate ideas and open networking.
The company plans to have Pitch-Space.com representatives in all of the major markets in North Carolina and plans on expanding throughout the Southeast.
In other Flywheel news, it plans to open a third location in Concord.
Richard Craver
Lowe’s provides another employee bonus in August
Lowe's Cos. Inc. said Thursday it will provide an additional $100 million in COVID-19 related bonuses to assist associates with unforeseen expenses and hardships.
The latest funding round raises the total contribution amount during the pandemic to nearly $600 million.
Full-time hourly employees will receive $300, and part-time and seasonal employees will receive $150, all by Aug. 21.
Richard Craver
Home furnishings orders surge 220% from April to May
The reopening of many home-furnishings retail stores in May contributed to a 220% surge in new orders, according to a monthly report released Thursday by Smith Leonard PLLC, a financial-services company in High Point.
The May orders were at $2.28 billion, up from $884 million in April. However, the orders were down 8% from $2.47 billion in May 2019.
About 19% of survey participants reported a year-over-year increase in orders compared with a year ago.
For example, home-furnishings retail sales were at $9.57 billion in June, up 32.5% from May, but down 3.5% from a year ago, the U.S. Commerce Department reported.
Ken Smith, the firm’s director of furniture services, said the May results “continued to show positive trends for continued improvement.”
“From what we have heard, June and July business has continued to improve with some saying that business has been better, volume wise, than last year."
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.