Former union president gets 14-month prison term
The former president of United Food and Commercial Workers Local 1208, Keith Alan Ludlum, has been sentenced to 14 months in federal prison and ordered to pay $213,201 in restitution, the U.S. Labor Department said Wednesday.
Ludlum was sentenced in federal court for the Eastern District of N.C. The department’s Office of Labor-Management Standards conducted the investigation.
UFCW Local 1208 covers about 3,600 members in the Carolinas.
Ludlum was determined to have embezzled $213,201 in unauthorized union debit-card purchases and unauthorized check payments to family, friends and other union members. Ludlum was president from January 2012 through March 2015.
“Ludlum betrayed the trust of the union membership, who rightfully expected him, as a union official, to protect and safeguard their union’s funds and assets,” Craig Neel, district director for the standards’ division in Nashville, Tenn., said in a statement.
Richard Craver
Dynamic Quest acquires Georgia tech company
Dynamic Quest, a Greensboro-based managed-service provider offering information technology and cloud services to enterprises and businesses, has completed its acquisition of Nexxtep Technology Services. Terms were not disclosed.
Nexxtep, based in Valdosta, Ga., is a managed services provider founded in 2002. It provides information technology, disaster recovery and hosting services to businesses.
The purchase will expand Dynamic’s Georgia and Florida markets.
Dynamic, led by founder and chief executive Javier Gomez, has made four acquisitions since gaining an investment from Spire Capital in 2018.
Dynamic, founded in 2000, has satellite offices in Winston-Salem, Cary, Atlanta and Clark, Philippines.
Richard Craver
Tesla picks Texas site for second U.S. vehicle-assembly plant
Electric car maker Tesla Inc. has picked the Austin, Texas, area as the site for its largest auto assembly plant employing at least 5,000 workers.
The new factory will build Tesla’s upcoming Cybertruck pickup and will be a second U.S. manufacturing site for the Model Y small SUV.
Tesla will build on a 2,100-acre site in Travis County near Austin and will get more than $60 million in tax breaks from the county and a local school district over the next decade. State incentives also are possible for the plant, which will be over 4 million square feet.
The company has pledged to invest $1.1 billion and said it will pay a minimum wage of $15 per hour to employees and provide health insurance, paid leave and other benefits.
The area that’s home to the University of Texas at Austin and tech companies such as Dell Inc. was a candidate for the plant all along, but Tulsa, Okla., emerged in mid-May as another possibility.
