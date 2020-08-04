Weather Alert

THIS PRODUCT COVERS CENTRAL NORTH CAROLINA **TROPICAL STORM ISAIAS WILL CONTINUE TO MOVE AWAY FROM CENTRAL NC THIS MORNING** NEW INFORMATION --------------- * CHANGES TO WATCHES AND WARNINGS: - ALL WATCHES AND WARNINGS HAVE BEEN CANCELED * CURRENT WATCHES AND WARNINGS: - NONE * STORM INFORMATION: - ABOUT 225 MILES NORTHEAST OF RALEIGH - 37.7N 76.8W - STORM INTENSITY 70 MPH - MOVEMENT NORTH-NORTHEAST OR 25 DEGREES AT 33 MPH SITUATION OVERVIEW ------------------ TROPICAL STORM ISAIAS WILL CONTINUE TO RAPIDLY MOVING AWAY FROM THE REGION. CONDITIONS WILL CONTINUE TO IMPROVE. POTENTIAL IMPACTS ----------------- * FLOODING RAIN: LINGERING RUNOFF FROM HEAVY RAIN OVERNIGHT WILL RESULT IN AREAS OF LOCALIZED FLOODING ALONG WITH SWOLLEN AND OVERFLOWING CREEKS AND STREAMS. LARGER RIVERS WILL EXPERIENCE RISES OVER THE NEXT SEVERAL DAYS. * WIND: LITTLE TO NO IMPACTS ARE ANTICIPATED AT THIS TIME ACROSS CENTRAL NORTH CAROLINA. * TORNADOES: LITTLE TO NO IMPACTS ARE ANTICIPATED AT THIS TIME ACROSS CENTRAL NORTH CAROLINA. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS ---------------------------------- * OTHER PREPAREDNESS INFORMATION: BE CAREFUL GOING OUTSIDE. STAY AWAY FROM DOWNED POWER LINES AND HAZARDOUS DEBRIS. IF YOUR HOME OR SHELTER WAS DAMAGED, BE ALERT TO THE SMELL OF NATURAL GAS LEAKS AND CAUTIOUS AROUND EXPOSED ELECTRICAL WIRING, BROKEN GLASS, JAGGED METAL AND WOOD, AND PROTRUDING NAILS AND SCREWS. IF USING A GENERATOR, AVOID CARBON MONOXIDE POISONING BY FOLLOWING INSTRUCTIONS BY THE MANUFACTURER. MAKE SURE THAT THE GENERATOR IS RUN IN A WELL VENTILATED SPACE. * ADDITIONAL SOURCES OF INFORMATION: - FOR INFORMATION ON APPROPRIATE PREPARATIONS SEE READY.GOV - FOR INFORMATION ON CREATING AN EMERGENCY PLAN SEE GETAGAMEPLAN.ORG - FOR ADDITIONAL DISASTER PREPAREDNESS INFORMATION SEE REDCROSS.ORG NEXT UPDATE ----------- AS IT PERTAINS TO THIS EVENT...THIS WILL BE THE LAST LOCAL STATEMENT ISSUED BY THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE IN RALEIGH NC REGARDING THE EFFECTS OF TROPICAL CYCLONE HAZARDS UPON THE AREA.