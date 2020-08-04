GoJet Airways files mass layoff notice at PTI
GoJet Airways has filed a WARN Act notice with the N.C. Commerce Department for a layoff affecting all 95 of its employees at Piedmont Triad International Airport in Greensboro.
GoJet, based in St. Louis, is a contractor airline for United Airlines and formerly for American Airlines at PTI.
It said at least 50 of its PTI crew and maintenance employees would be let go on Oct. 1. American Airlines and United have filed similar WARN notices of furloughs and job cuts in response to the COVID-19 pandemic’s severe economic impact on the industry.
“All affected employees have been notified of their layoff effective date,” GoJet said in the notice. “At this time, it is unknown if the layoffs will be temporary or permanent. Some of the affected employees are covered by a collective bargaining agreement.”
Stacey Ross, GoJet’s director of communications and recruiting, said Monday that all 1,185 employees companywide were provided with notices Friday.
“The exact percentage of employees who will ultimately be impacted is based on schedule demand and is unknown at this time,” Ross said. “However, we expect our schedule to continue to be significantly reduced.”
Winston Starts names Boles as second president
Winston Starts, a supporter of start-up businesses, has named Bob Boles as its second president, effective Aug. 1. Boles replaced Steve Lineberger, who stepped down May 20 after three years.
Initially, the group has chosen as president board member Todd Johnson, a vice president at Wake Forest University and president and managing partner of KeraNetics. Johnson was going to leave Wake Forest to take over the president’s role.
However, because of the COVID-19 pandemic’s impact on the university, Johnson’s transition to Winston Starts was delayed because an agreement was reached to move forward without Johnson.
Winston Starts debuted in April 2017 for what businessman Don Flow called “another support option for companies at any stage, from ideation to market readiness ... on a timetable that fits their business model and markets.”
The nonprofit operates on the fourth and fifth floors of the 18-story 500 West Fifth tower where Flow Automotive Group is the anchor tenant.
Startup tenants will be able to stay in the leased space for up to 30 months. The goal is to have up to 50 tenants at one time, based on one to three employees per company.
Truist completes formation of Truist Securities
Truist Financial Corp. said Monday it has combined its corporate and investment banking businesses, SunTrust Robinson Humphrey and BB&T Capital Markets, into Truist Securities.
The business is based in Atlanta with more than 1,400 employees companywide.
John Gregg, Truist Securities’ chairman and chief executive, said that because of the COVID-19 pandemic, “the broker-dealer integration was completed substantially on a virtual basis, which the company believes is among the first of its kind in the industry.”
Truist Securities' capital markets and investment banking platform includes a comprehensive array of strategic advisory, mergers and acquisition and capital markets capabilities for corporate and institutional clients, including sales, trading and research services in both fixed income and equity.
