Halyard Health gains approval for incentive packages
Davidson County Board of Commissioners and the city of Lexington have each agreed to provide up to $121,500 in performance-based incentives to a proposed Halyard Health manufacturing expansion.
The commissioners approved their package after a public hearing Tuesday. Both incentive packages would be for five years and begin in 2022, according to Craig Goodson, president and chief executive of Davidson County Economic Development Commission.
Goodson said that the city has voted to approve the incentives, but because council members are meeting remotely, the final” approval will take place later this month.
Halyard said it would create at least 40 jobs and spend between $6 million and $9 million on capital investments, primarily plant, machinery and other equipment.
The Halyard expansion would focus on production of personal protection equipment products, such as N95 masks and isolation gowns, at its Linwood plant.
Halyard Health is ramping up its production of materials used in PPE products to combat the national COVID-19 pandemic. It is one of five companies, along with Hanesbrands Inc., that received a federal government contract in April to produce PPE products.
Richard Craver
Forsyth Tech resumes in-person employment lab
The Forsyth Technical Community College employment lab has resumed in-person classes from 9 a.m. to noon on Tuesdays and Thursday at the West campus, 1300 Bolton St. in Winston-Salem.
The lab provides assistance with resumes, interview preparation, job-search guidance, networking, skill development and presentations by recruiting and hiring managers.
For more information, call (336) 734-7023. There is no charge for individuals who are unemployed or who meet certain income criteria.
Richard Craver
Hanesbrands creates mini-documentary
Hanesbrands Inc. said it commissioned a seven-part mini-documentary series called “Crop to Campus” that will include an October virtual showing at the River Run International Film Festival as part of its marketing outreach.
The apparel manufacturer said it commissioned the documentary “to assess how well its corporate social responsibility resonate with the expectations of millennials and Generation-Z youth.”
The documentary, created by award-winning filmmaker Rod Murphy of Asheville, follows three non-graduated N.C. State University students from the Wilson College of Textiles as they review every step of T-shirt manufacturing.
The first episode is available at www.CropToCampus.com. It introduces the students who follow the supply chain of the T-shirt from farm field to end consumer. Subsequent episodes will drop every Tuesday for the next six weeks, concluding with the availability of the full 20-minute minidocumentary.
The students —Mamie Trigg of Austin, Texas, Katy Powers of Charlotte, and Sydney Parker of Raleigh — visit and interact with farmers, employees and communities integral to making a Hanes ComfortWashT-shirt. That includes trips to HanesBrands-owned fabric knitting, cutting and sewing facilities in El Salvador.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.