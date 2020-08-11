Hanesbrands top-five executive Bortoluissi stepping down
Hanesbrands Inc. said in a regulatory filing Tuesday that David Bortolussi, one of its top-five executives and group president of its Innerwear International division, has said he will step down on Feb. 6.
Bortolussi announced his plans Aug. 6, saying he “would be leaving the company in order to pursue another professional opportunity.”
Bortolussi joined Hanesbrands in July 2016 through the company’s $800 million purchase of Pacific Brands Ltd., Australia’s top underwear and intimate apparel company. He had served as Pacific’s chief executive.
Bortolussi qualified as a top-five Hanesbrands executive for the first time in fiscal 2019. He received $584,052 in salary, a $229,449 bonus, incentive pay of $531,184 and total compensation of $1.38 million.
Richard Craver
Old Dominion Freight Line adds nine centers
Old Dominion Freight Line Inc. has expanded its network by adding nine service centers in new and existing markets during the first half of 2020.
The facilities are in Butte, Mont.; Cedar Rapids, Iowa; Conroe, Texas; Jonesboro, Ark.; Lafayette, Ind.; LaGrange, Ga.; Rochester, N.Y.; Rock Island, Ill.; and University Park, Ill.
It increases the company’s total nationwide service-center portfolio to 238.
A major part of Old Dominion’s success has been its focus on reinvesting in equipment, technology and acquisitions.
The company said it spent $67.9 million on capital expenditures during the second quarter.
Richard Craver
Biotech company plans Durham manufacturing plant
Beam Therapeutics, a biotechnology company, said Tuesday it plans to open a manufacturing plant in Durham, creating 201 jobs and spending $83 million on capital investments over five years.
Beam, based in Cambridge, Mass., develops precision genetic medicines through base editing.
The average annual salary for the new positions will be $102,654. By comparison, the average annual wage in Durham is $71,756.
The company has been made eligible for up to $3.24 million in performance-based incentives from the state’s Job Development Investment Grant program.
Richard Craver
Vacant lot in Walkertown sells for $488,000
A vacant 11.45-acre lot in near Walkertown Shopping Center has been sold for $488,000 to a New York real-estate group, according to a Forsyth County Register of Deeds filing.
The property is at 2910 Old Hollow Road and is listed in the filing as Lot 1 Centre Stage.
The buyer is Wildenberg Holdings Ltd of Lawrence, N.Y., doing business as WS Railroad LLC. The seller is All In Investment Properties LLC of Belews Creek.
Richard Craver
Samet affiliate buys 59-acre lot on Rock Creek campus
An affiliate of Samet Corp. has spent $2.46 million to buy a vacant 59-4-acre lot in the Rock Creek industrial park in Guilford County, according to a county Register of Deeds filing Thursday.
The property is at 6495 Franz Warner Parkway.
The buyer is ASP Rock Creek LLC, while the seller is an affiliate of commercial real-estate group Schulman & Beard.
Richard Craver
Safety-equipment manufacturer buys High Point warehouse
An Indiana manufacturing group has spent $3.2 million to purchase a 92,689-square-foot warehouse in High Point, according to a Guilford County Register of Deeds filing.
The buyer of the 10.8-acre property at 200 Swathmore Ave. is an affiliate of Indiana Mills & Manufacturing Inc. of Westfield, Ind.
The company is a manufacturer of safety equipment for fire trucks, buses and commercial and military vehicles.
The seller is Syntec Seating Solutions LLC of Auburn Hills, Mich.
