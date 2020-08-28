Index shows rebound in state’s economy during July
The North Carolina economy experienced another sizable rebound from June to July amid the COVID-19 pandemic, according to an index compiled by economics professor Michael Walden of N.C. State University.
The index rose 9% from June to July after increasing 6.2% from May to June. The progress over the past two months has the index up 4.5% from July 2019 after being in negative territory for much of 2019 into 2020.
The index, released Thursday, measures leading state economic indicators, such as manufacturing employment hours and wages, residential building permits and initial jobless claims. It ordinarily serves as a forecast of the state economy four to six months out. The data is seasonally adjusted.
The biggest factors were an 11% decline in initial unemployment insurance claims during July and a 3.1% increase in earnings.
Walden said the index “now stands at almost its same level prior to the pandemic. This does not mean the state economy is back to its pre-pandemic level. Instead, the index is signaling the same level of optimism as existed before COVID-19."
“Still, the course of the virus will determine the path of the economy.”
Richard Craver
Champion Athleticwear adds esports collection
Champion Athleticwear, one of Hanesbrands Inc.’s top apparel brands, said Thursday it has launched a Gamer collection for esports participants.
The collection includes a pullover hoodie, full zip hoodie and pants in classic colors, such as black and heather gray, allowing for mixing-and-matching. The pants retail for $50, the pullover hoodie for $80 and the full zip hoodie for $90.
Champion is partnering with a coalition of influential esports teams, brands and influencers, including HyperX, Dignitas, VENN, PlayVS, the Esports Awards, and influencers FaZe Pamaj, Nate Hill and FaZe Blaze.
In October, Champion and HyperX announced a partnership on a limited edition collection of T-shirts, hoodies and crewneck sweatshirts.
For more information, go to www.Champion.com and Champion’s retail stores.
Richard Craver
Wrangler sets new water usage reduction goal
The Wrangler jeans brand of Greensboro-based Kontoor Brands Inc. announced plans Thursday for a global sustainability goal of a 50% reduction in water usage by 2030.
The updated goal targets the fiber production, fabric construction, and product finishing phases of the denim supply chain, which encompass more than 95% of the total water used throughout the production of a pair of jeans.
In April, Wrangler announced it had surpassed its original 2020 goal by saving more than 7 billion liters of water in the product finishing phase of its denim products since 2008.
Wrangler is collaborating with the Transformers Foundation to complete a comprehensive water balance study, which will analyze the denim industry’s water consumption by production phase.
The study will address the inconsistency of water usage data in the denim supply chain globally. It aims to provide reliable industry average benchmarks that will be offered publicly and be usable by all members of the industry.
Richard Craver
Duke Energy selects economic development assistance sites
Duke Energy said it has selected six North Carolina properties to participate in its 2020 site readiness program for business and industrial development.
The properties are: The Hickory Airport industrial site of 150 acres; SE Catawba County Business Park, a 55-acre site located just off of N.C. 16 and N.C. 150; the 76-acre Bulluck Tract South site in Edgecombe County; the 194-acre Century 21 site near Oxford; the 321-acre Lee Brick Site in Sanford; and the 142-acre N.C. 97 industrial site in Nash County.
