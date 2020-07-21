KeraNetics cream gains FDA approval as treatment
KeraNetics Inc., a Winston-Salem biotechnology company, said Monday its KeraStat wound-dressing portfolio, under the KeraStat Cream brand, has been cleared by the Food and Drug Administration for treatment of radiation dermatitis.
The product is designed to reduce the painful ulceration and skin damage that occurs during radiation therapy, such as with breast cancer patients, but also treatment to the head, neck, perineum and female genital areas.
The company is testing for use of the product as a countermeasure for cutaneous radiation injury, such as can be experienced in a nuclear terrorism act.
KeraNetics also is conducting an additional study with the product on patients with head and neck cancer in collaboration with Wake Forest Baptist Health and its cancer center. The study is accepting patients. For more information, call 336-765-0621 or email to info@keranetics.com.
Richard Craver
Davidson Walgreens store property sells for $5.2 million
A Walgreens retail store with a Winston-Salem address in Davidson County off N.C. 150 has sold for the second time in 10 weeks, according to the Davidson Register of Deeds filing Friday.
The 1.88-acre property is at 12311 North N.C. 150. The purchase price was $5.2 million.
The buyer is PBS Land Acquisitions LLC of Marietta, Ga., while the seller is DS Winston-Salem NC Landlord LLC, an affiliate of SunTrust Equity Funding LLC.
DS Winston-Salem bought the property in early May for $4.81 million from the real-estate division of Walgreens Co.
Richard Craver
Krispy Kreme shop property sold for $3.83 million
A small strip shopping center that has a Krispy Kreme Doughnuts shop as a tenant has been sold for $3.83 million to a California commercial real-estate group, according to a Forsyth County Register of Deeds filing Friday.
The sale involved the properties at 5912 and 5914 University Parkway. The building contains 7,000 square feet.
The buyer is SML Social Properties Inc. of Seal Beach, Calif. The seller was Melvin Southstar LLC of Charlotte.
Richard Craver
Wells Fargo plans to close 21 branches
Wells Fargo & Co. reported to its federal regulator, the U.S. Comptroller of the Currency, that it plans to close 21 branches in the U.S., including one in Cary.
The OCC disclosed the individual branches Friday. The bank is closing six in Virginia, five in Texas and one each in North Carolina, Alabama, Colorado, Connecticut, Georgia, Idaho, New Jersey, Oregon, South Carolina and Wisconsin.
On July 15, Wells Fargo chief executive Charlie Scharf laid out a goal of cutting $10 billion in annual expenses that likely will include a significant workforce reduction.
There were plans to close up to 900 branches from 2018 to 2022 to reduce the total to between 5,000 and 5,100. The bank had 5,300 branches as of June 30, but with at least 1,100 temporarily closed in response to the pandemic.
Richard Craver
Winston-Salem warehouse bought for $1.33 million
A New York industrial real-estate company has spent $1.33 million to purchase a 30,000-square-foot warehouse in Winston-Salem, according to a Forsyth County Register of Deeds filing Friday.
The buyer is JHS Holdings LLC, while the seller is Ditto Partners LLC of Winston-Salem. The property at 390 Cassell St. sits on 2.27 acres.
Richard Craver
