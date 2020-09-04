Lower expenses boost Hooker Furniture profit
Hooker Furniture Corp. reported Thursday having a 38.8% jump in second-quarter net income to $5.77 million,
Diluted earnings were 48 cents, compared with 35 cents a year ago.
Sales were down 14.3% to $130.5 million, while cost of sales fell 16.1% to $103.5 million. The company conducted employee furloughs and reduced executives’ salaries during the quarter.
Hooker reported that business orders began to rebound in mid-May from the COVID-19 pandemic. It said that July orders are up 34% year over year.
“Based on this unusually robust order rate for the summer months, we continue to believe that furniture is an advantaged sector during the pandemic-related economic downturn and ‘safer-at-home’ practices,” said Paul Toms Jr., Hooker’ chairman and chief executive.
Toms cited “pent-up demand, a robust housing market and less competition from other discretionary spending such as travel, dining out and sporting events.”
Richard Craver
Wells Fargo debuts no-overdraft fee account
Wells Fargo & Co. launched this week a new customer product, Clear Access Banking, that offers a no-overdraft fee bank account.
The product can be accessed online or at a branch.
The account offers customers to utilize one account, with a $5 monthly fee, for money management, payments and access to all digital banking experiences and services. That includes the Zelle online payment system that allows for transfers directly into another individual’s account.
The monthly fee is waived for primary account owners ages 13 to 24.
Wells Fargo said it plans to roll out in 2021 a streamlined version of its Portfolio by Wells Fargo relationship banking account.
Richard Craver
Collins Aerospace introduces touchless check-in
Collins Aerospace Systems, which has a major operational base in Winston-Salem, said Thursday that it has developed a touchless kiosk screen system for airport check-in and baggage drops.
The company said its Kiosk Connect product “provides the first full, end-to-end, contactless airport journey — a high demand as passengers return to travel.”
The product works by passengers scanning a QR code with their mobile device to connect to a common use kiosk using either the airport's public Wi-Fi or the kiosk's built-in Wi-Fi. There is no requirement to download an app.
Users complete the check-in process on their phones and produce boarding passes and bag tags without ever touching the kiosk screen.
Collins Aerospace also offers its ARINC SelfPass system that allows a passenger to have a contactless journey through the use of a single token ID driven by secure biometrics. SelfPass can be applied to multiple points in the process, including check-in, immigration and security, lounge access and boarding.
