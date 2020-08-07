Impairment charge sends Primo Water to big quarterly loss
The new owner of Primo Water Corp. reported Thursday having a $136 million loss in the second quarter after taking a $115.2 million goodwill and asset-management impairment charge.
Primo cited the impact from the COVID-19 pandemic for the impairment charge.
The company had an 85-cent earnings loss. Excluding the impairment charge, adjusted net income was $13 million and adjusted earnings were 8 cents a share.
Second-quarter sales were up less than 1% to $456.8 million. The company projects a third-quarter range of $480 million to $500 million.
Cott Corp., operating out of Tampa, Fla., completed on March 2 its $775 million sale of Primo of Winston-Salem. The combined company uses Primo Water’s name, brand and stock symbol PRMW, though Primo operates as a wholly owned subsidiary of Cott.
Primo’s board of directors declared Wednesday a 6-cent cash dividend on its common stock. The dividend is payable Sept. 2 to shareholders registered as of Aug. 19.
Richard Craver
22nd Century posts $5.1M second-quarter loss
22nd Century Group Inc. reported Thursday a $5.06 million loss for the second quarter, down from an $8.04 million loss a year ago. It had a 4-cent earnings loss for the quarter.
Based in Williamsville, N.Y., 22nd Century opened cigarette-manufacturing operations in Mocksville in 2014. Following a round of job cuts in January, the company has 51 of its 69 employees in Mocksville.
22nd Century had sales of $6.4 million, up 10.7% from a year ago. It drives most of its revenue from producing traditional cigarettes for third-party customers.
The company submitted on July 21 a request to the Securities and Exchange Commission to raise up to $100 million in capital through a shelf registration.
A typical stock offering consists of a fixed number of shares being sold at a fixed price at the same time. By comparison, a company using an at-the-market strategy can sell shares incrementally at share prices that can vary by the day.
A company must have a shelf registration statement filed with the SEC to conduct at-the-market offerings. That statement enables a company to meet SEC registration requirements in advance.
Richard Craver
Winston-Salem steel production site sold for $2.9M
The Structural Steel of Carolina LLC campus in east Winston-Salem has been sold to a Georgia company for $2.9 million, according to a Forsyth County Register of Deeds filing Friday.
The properties are at 1720 and 1725 Vargrave St. The 1725 Vargrave property sold for $2.17 million, while the 1720 Vargrave property sold for $725,000.
The buyer is listed as Division 5 LLC of Winston, Ga., while the seller is SSC Fabrication Properties LLC of Winston-Salem.
Division 5 said it is “full-service structural steel and miscellaneous metals contractor for the commercial construction market serving the New England area and beyond.”
Richard Craver
Greensboro self-storage company buys Clemmons site
A Greensboro self-storage company has spent $775,000 to buy a vacant 2.77-acre property off Lewisville-Clemmons Road, according to a Forsyth County Register of Deeds filing Wednesday.
The property is at 2225 Lewisville-Clemmons Road, near Sedalia Drive and two commercial small-business campuses.
The buyer is an affiliate of AAA Storage Management. The seller is Kazakos Brothers Clemmons LLC of Statesville.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.