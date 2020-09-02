N.C. Appeals Court affirms Krispy Kreme ruling
The N.C. Court of Appeals has upheld for a second time a Forsyth County Superior Court decision that dismissed a lawsuit filed against Krispy Kreme Doughnuts Inc. by a company wanting expanded franchisee rights in the Philippines. The appellate court released its ruling Tuesday.
K2 Asia Ventures, a Cayman Island corporation, and its owners filed an initial lawsuit in April 2009. The company accused Krispy Kreme and other defendants of conspiring to deprive it of claimed “exclusive rights” to negotiate franchise and development agreements with prospective franchisees in the Philippines. The company sought unspecified damages.
Forsyth Superior Court dismissed the lawsuit in July 2013 for lack of personal jurisdiction. The state Appeals Court affirmed the lower court’s decision in September 2014.
The N.C. Supreme Court denied in January 2015 a request to review an appeal from K2 Asia Ventures, and its owners.
A second trial was conducted in 2018 in which Forsyth Superior Court again ordered the dismissal of the lawsuit.
The three-judge appellate panel affirmed the November 2018 dismissal, citing “K2 Asia Ventures failed to establish that it was a real party of interest.”
Richard Craver
Walmart announces new membership program
Walmart said Tuesday it is launching a new national membership program that will include stores in the Winston-Salem area.
The Walmart+ program offers members unlimited deliveries from stores, fuel discounts of up to 5 cents per gallon, and access to Scan & Go in the Walmart app. Customers can choose between paying $98 a year or $12.95 per month for the service.
Memberships become available on Sept. 15. There is a 15-day free trial period. The fuel discount will be available at Walmart, Murphy USA and Murphy Express fuel stations. Sam’s Club fuel stations are expected to be included.
Richard Craver
Lowes Foods owner plans to buy 20 Bi-Lo stores
Alex Lee Inc., the parent company of Lowes Foods, said Tuesday it has reached an agreement to buy 20 Bi-Lo stores in South Carolina and Georgia from Southeastern Grocers Inc.
The stores will remain open as Bi-Lo stores until the transaction is complete, which is expected to take place over a staggered period from September to November.
Alex Lee plans to operate 15 of the stores under the KJ’s Market IGA brand and five stores under the Lowes Foods brand. Alex Lee expects to hire more than a combined 2,000 employees at the 20 stores.
Richard Craver
Industrial property owner seeks brownfields approval
The owner of a Winston-Salem industrial park site is requesting permission to redevelop a brownfields site at 3760 Kimwell Drive, according to a legal notice filed Tuesday.
Kimwell RE LLC, based at 5630 Cornwallis Drive in Yadkinville, spent $1.3 million in June 2019 to buy the 4.02-acre property that includes a 55,000-square-foot building.
Permission to redevelop a brownfields property comes from the N.C. Department of Environmental Quality. The notices said there are contaminants in the soil and groundwater.
Kimwell said in the notice that the redeveloped property would be limited to the following uses: hotel, industrial, office, parking and retail.
The property previously was owned by HPFabrics Inc., an affiliate of Tukek Holdings Inc., and by Microfibres Inc.
