Major impairment charge sends Primo Water to quarterly loss
The new owner of Primo Water Corp. reported Thursday having a $136 million loss in the second quarter after taking a $115.2 million goodwill and asset-management impairment charge.
The company had an 85-cent earnings loss. It cited the impact from the COVID-19 pandemic for the impairment charge.
Excluding the impairment charge, adjusted net income was $13 million and adjusted earnings were 8 cents a share.
Second-quarter sales were up less than 1% to $456.8 million. The company projects a third-quarter range of $480 million to $500 million.
Cott Corp., operating out of Tampa, Fla., completed on March 2 its $775 million sale of Primo of Winston-Salem. The combined company uses Primo Water’s name, brand and stock symbol PRMW, though Primo operates as a wholly owned subsidiary of Cott.
Primo’s board of directors declared Wednesday a 6-cent cash dividend on its common stock. The dividend is payable Sept. 2 to shareholders registered as of Aug. 19.
Old Dominion Freight Line adds nine centers
Old Dominion Freight Line Inc. said Monday it has expanded its network by adding nine service centers in new and existing markets during the first half of 2020.
The facilities are in Butte, Mont.; Cedar Rapids, Iowa; Conroe, Texas; Jonesboro, Ark.; Lafayette, Ind.; LaGrange, Ga.; Rochester, N.Y.; Rock Island, Ill.; and University Park, Ill.
It increases the company’s total nationwide service center portfolio to 238.
A major part of Old Dominion’s success has been its focus on reinvesting in equipment, technology and acquisitions.
The company said it spent $67.9 million on capital expenditures during the second quarter.
It maintained projections of spending $265 million in fiscal 2020: $195 million for real estate and service-center expansion projects, $20 million for tractors and trailers, and $50 million for information technology and other assets.
Winston-Salem steel production site sold for $2.9M
The Structural Steel of Carolina LLC campus in east Winston-Salem has been sold to a Georgia company for $2.9 million, according to a Forsyth County Register of Deeds filing Friday.
The properties are at 1720 and 1725 Vargrave St. The 1725 Vargrave property sold for $2.17 million, while the 1720 Vargrave property sold for $725,000.
The buyer is listed as Division 5 LLC of Winston, Ga., while the seller is SSC Fabrication Properties LLC of Winston-Salem.
Division 5 lists on its website that it is based in Stafford Springs, Conn. The company said it is “full-service structural steel and miscellaneous metals contractor for the commercial construction market serving the New England area and beyond.”
Vacant lot in Walkertown sells for $488,000
A vacant 11.45-acre lot in near Walkertown Shopping Center has been sold for $488,000 to a New York real-estate group, according to a Forsyth County Register of Deeds filing Friday.
The property is at 2910 Old Hollow Road and is listed in the filing as Lot 1 Centre Stage.
The buyer is Wildenberg Holdings Ltd of Lawrence, N.Y., doing business as WS Railroad LLC. The seller is All In Investment Properties LLC of Belews Creek.
