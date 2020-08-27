PTI boardings continue to recover during July
Boardings at Piedmont Triad International Airport continued to slowly increase month-over-month during the COVID-19 pandemic.
The routes offered by American Airlines led a more than doubling of boardings, going from 15,539 in June to 23,426, the Piedmont Triad Airport Authority reported Tuesday.
However, PTI's year-over-over boardings were down 74.9% from the 93,434 in July 2019.
American and affiliates had 13,279 boardings, down 64.2%. It holds a 44% market share over the past 12 months.
Delta Air Lines and its affiliates were in second place with 6,836 boardings, down 82.2%. United Airlines and its affiliates were third with 1,663, down 84.7%. Allegiant Air was fourth at 1,648, down 38%.
Spirit Airlines, one of two low-fare carriers at the Greensboro airport, suspended its PTI service until at least Sept. 30. Spirit primarily has served the Orlando, Fla., market out of PTI since June 2018.
Richard Craver
Dow Jones removing Raytheon from index
S&P Dow Jones Indices has switched three of the 30 corporation slots on the Dow Jones Industrial Average, including removing Raytheon Technologies Corp. from the index. The index change begins Monday.
Honeywell International Inc. is replacing Raytheon. Analysts have said the removal of Raytheon is led primarily from its decision to focus on aerospace and defense business, similar to Dow Jones member Boeing.
Other changes involve Salesforce.com replacing Exxon Mobil Corp. and Amgen Inc. replacing Pfizer Inc.
Dow Jones said the overall switch was prompted by Apple Inc.'s decision to conduct a four-for-one stock split, “which will reduce the index's weight in the Global Industry Classification Standard Information Technology sector.”
“The announced changes help offset that reduction. They also help diversify the index by removing overlap between companies of similar scope and adding new types of businesses that better reflect the American economy.”
Richard Craver
Plakous reaches agreement with Mayo Clinic
Plakous Therapeutics Inc., of Winston-Salem, has signed a “know-how” license agreement with Mayo Clinic of Minneapolis.
The multi-year agreement will focus on studying necrotizing enterocolitis, a rare disease affecting premature babies. Plakous has received Orphan Drug and Rare Pediatric Disease designations from the Food and Drug Administration for the prevention of the disease in premature babies born before 34 weeks of pregnancy.
Plakous seeks to prevent the disease with Protego-PD by accelerating intestinal maturation of premature infants.
The disease is caused by inflammation and lack of development of the intestine. The disease carries a 30% mortality rate.
Richard Craver
Culp chairman gains 15.7% increase in pay
The executive chairman of Culp Inc., Franklin Saxon, received a 7.7% increase in salary during fiscal 2020, the High Point fabrics manufacturer said in a regulatory filing.
Saxon did not receive incentive pay after getting $45,000 in 2019 and $396,019 in 2018.
He received stock awards valued at $514,880 in the date they were awarded, along with $203,940 in all other compensation. Total compensation was $1.29 million, up 15.7%.
Robert Culp IV, president and chief executive, received an 11.8% increase in salary to $349,792 and total compensation of $754,914, up 23.9%.
Richard Craver
Surrey Bancorp declares 10.5-cent dividend
The board of directors for Surrey Bancorp has declared a quarterly cash dividend of 10.5 cents per share on its common stock.
The dividend is payable Oct. 9 to shareholders registered as of Sept. 18.
