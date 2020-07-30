State economic index rebounds in June
The North Carolina economy experienced a sizable rebound from May to June amid the COVID-19 pandemic, according to an index compiled by economics professor Michael Walden of N.C. State University.
The index, released Wednesday, measures leading state economic indicators, such as manufacturing employment hours and wages, residential building permits and initial jobless claims.
It ordinarily serves as a forecast of the state economy four to six months out. The data is seasonally adjusted.
The index rose 6.2% from May to June, but remained down 4.3% from June 2019. It had been in negative territory for much of 2019 into 2020.
Walden said the gain in the index “reflected the continued re-opening of the state economy in June and the gains in both employment and spending.”
“While the latest reading of the Index could be cause for optimism, we know the future course of the economy is dependent on containing the spread of COVID-19 and — ultimately — developing and administering a vaccine. “
Richard Craver
Truist, Wells Fargo, First Horizon declare dividends
The boards of directors of Truist Financial Corp., Wells Fargo & Co. and First Horizon National Corp. declared quarterly dividends on Tuesday.
Truist declared a 45-cent dividend, payable Sept. 1 to shareholder registered as of Aug. 14.
Wells Fargo declared a 10-cent dividend, payable Sept. 1 to shareholders registered as of Aug. 7.
Wells Fargo’s board announced July 13 it approved an 80% cut in its quarterly dividend from 51 cents to 10 cents in response to the COVID-19 pandemic’s impact on its finances.
First Horizon declared a 15-cent dividend, payable Oct. 1 to shareholders registered as of Sept. 11.
Richard Craver
Triad Business Bank reports $1.19M 2Q loss
Triad Business Bank reported Wednesday it had a $1.19 million loss in the second quarter, in part because of taking a $173.8 million provision for loan losses.
The provision offers a glimpse at how a bank expects its loan portfolio and revenue stream to perform as customers struggle to make monthly payments. It has a bottom-line effect on a bank’s profitability.
The Greensboro-based bank, which debuted in March, had an earnings loss of 23 cents a share.
Although it typically takes startup banks between three to five years to post sustainable quarterly profits, bank executives have stated a goal of profitability by the end of fiscal 2021.
Triad reported $268.9 million in loan revenue. It originated more than 340 federal Paycheck Protection Program loans worth a combined $105 million in the quarter. It also received $2.9 million in fees from the U.S. Small Business Administration.
The bank has opened a branch at 751 W. Fourth St. in the western part of downtown Winston-Salem. The bank also plans to open a leased production office in High Point this year.
Richard Craver
Truliant opens branch in Gastonia
Truliant Federal Credit Union said Tuesday it has opened a branch in Gastonia that is replacing one in McAdenville.
Truliant opened the McAdenville branch in December 1987 as part of expanding its territory through gaining Pharr Yarns as a sponsor business.
The credit union serves more than 9,000 members in Gaston County. It is Truliant’s first new branch in the Charlotte market since 2017.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.