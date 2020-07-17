Supply chain company expands in Winston-Salem
Orbis Reusable Packaging Management, a global supply-chain company, said Friday it will increase its Forsyth County presence with an expansion at Union Cross Business Park.
Orbis has operations in Winston-Salem and Greensboro.
The company will occupy about 65,000 square feet of space with a workforce of 25 employees. The site will be used for the management, cleaning, repair and replenishment of reusable plastic pallets, layer pads and top frames.
Richard Craver
NCCareers.org offers employment assistance
A state careers and employment website, www.NCcareers.org, debuted Wednesday.
“The new NCcareers.org helps people research the education and training options that lead them to find good, high-paying jobs available right now across our state,” Gov. Roy Cooper said in a statement.
The career portal offers skills and interest assessments for people in all stages of their careers, as well as the ability to explore occupations and local job openings. There’s also the capability to identify education and training opportunities tailored to an individual’s career interests.
The website provides services and assistance from the state’s Commerce, Health and Human Services, Public Instruction departments, the UNC and N.C. Community College systems and N.C. Association of Independent Colleges and Universities.
Richard Craver
Local MedCost building sells for $9.9 million
A Charlotte commercial real-estate group has spent $9.9 million to buy the MedCost Benefit Services healthcare building in Winston-Salem, according to a Forsyth County Register of Deeds filing.
The buyer is KMOP Med Office DST. The sellers are Team Family Partnership LLC, an affiliate of Linville Team Partners of Winston-Salem, Branch Family Kimel Drive LLC of San Antonio, and KBEB LLC of Winston-Salem. The 40,058-square-foot building is on a 3.84-acre lot at 165 Kimel Park Drive.
The sale follows a trend of out-of-state real-estate groups buying medical properties in the Triad.
Richard Craver
Local biotech advisory committee adds members
The president and chief executive of Greater Winston-Salem Inc., Mark Owens, is among seven new members to the Piedmont Triad advisory committee of the N.C. Biotechnology Center.
Advisory committee members are asked to identify goals, strategies, and activities to strengthen the biotechnology endeavor throughout the Triad.
Other new advisory committee members are: Manju Bhat, chairman of the Biological Science Department at Winston-Salem State University; Connie Cwik, president and chief executive of Cwik Business Connections; Geoff Foster, president and chief executive of Core Technology Molding Corp.; Sherine Obare, dean of the Joint School of Nanoscience and Nanoengineering at UNC Greensboro and N.C. A&T University; Malay Shah, co-managing director of VentureSouth; and Daniel Yohannes, founder of Yohannes Pharmaceutical Consulting LLC.
