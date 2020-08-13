Truist Financial Corp. confirmed Thursday it plans to have the majority of its workforce continue to work from home through at least Jan. 31.
Truist had 2,134 employees in Forsyth County, according to a 2018 workforce report to Forsyth commissioners. It also has about 1,700 employees at its Triad Corporate Center complex in Greensboro.
Truist spokeswoman Shelley Miller said that just more than half of its 58,000 employees are working from home. The bank also postponed any large group gatherings through Jan. 31.
“Our decisions will continue to be guided by the most up-to-date guidance from health experts and the safety and well-being of our teammates, clients and communities,” Miller said.
Kelly King, Truist’s chairman and chief executive, said in April that the bank has “been very aggressive in providing work from home and other alternative work strategies for our teammates to provide safety for them.”
Three Forsyth companies make Inc. 5000 list
North Carolina landed 139 small businesses on the 2020 Inc. 5000 list, including 10 from the Triad.
The list ranks the fastest growing companies in the United States in terms of their growth rate.
There were three companies from Forsyth County: Strickland Brothers 10 Minute Oil Change in Winston-Salem at No. 583 with an 801% growth rate; The Plumbing & Air Service Co. at No. 2,508 with a 164% growth rate; and OnceLogix at No. 2,569 with a 160% growth rate. OnceLogix improved from No. 4,210 in the 2019 list.
The top-ranked Triad company was Guerrilla Rf at No. 421 with a 1,084% growth rate.
The other Triad companies are: Stratagon Inc. of High Point at No. 2,833 and a 140% growth rate; Worldwide Insurance Network of Greensboro at No. 3,798 and a 94% growth rate; Cogent Analytics of Greensboro at No. 4,044 and 86% growth rate; National Fleet Management of High Point at No. 4,085 and 84% growth rate; Go-Forth Pest Control of High Point at No. 4,187 and 81% growth rate; and The Sales Factory of Greensboro at No. 4,807 and 60% growth rate.
NTB retail store property sold for $2.79M
The Winston-Salem property containing an NTB retail store has been sold for the third time in 13 months, this time for $2.79 million, according to a Forsyth County Register of Deeds filing Thursday.
The buyer is EBC Properties — NTB Winston LLC of Charlotte. The 6,125-square-foot property is on an 0.87-acre site at 2481 Fairlawn Court next to the Lidl grocery store.
The seller is MCMB-TSTK LLC of Los Angeles, which bought the property on July 6 for $2.28 million from TBC Corp., parent company of the NTB and Tire Kingdom retail businesses.
TBC paid $825,000 in July 2019 for the property, buying it from Jemsite Development LLC of Jefferson.
Downtown Winston-Salem post office site sold for $762,500
The site of a U.S. Post Office building in downtown Winston-Salem has been sold for $762,500 to a New York group, according to a Forsyth County Register of Deeds filing Thursday.
The buyer of the property at 200 Town Run Lane is Hiller Buffalo LLC of Cedarhurst, N.Y. The seller is Merz Family Investments LLC of Winston-Salem.
Atlanta group buys Whitsett industrial site for $4.7M
An Atlanta capital investment group has spent $4.7 million to buy a vacant 46.5 acre lot next to the Zink Imaging facility off Interstate 40 in Whitsett, according to a Guilford County Register of Deeds filing Wednesday.
The buyer of the property at 6890 Konica Drive is Intersect Greensboro I LLC, an affiliate of Ornstein-Schuler Capital Partners. The seller is Premier Warehousing LLC of Whitsett.
