Truist requests sealing of lawsuit materials
Truist Financial Corp. is requesting that a federal judge approve the sealing of proprietary marketing, brand strategy and research information shared with Truliant Federal Credit Union as part of resolving a contentious trademark-infringement lawsuit.
The financial institutions announced on July 14 that they had reached a settlement. Both parties have declined to disclose the terms. Stipulations for the lawsuit dismissal are due by Aug. 13.
Truist said in its brief filed Monday that the marketing, brand strategy and research disclosures “contain sensitive commercial and marketing information that remains confidential … and maintained under seal.”
Truliant filed the complaint June 17, 2019, against BB&T Corp. and SunTrust Banks Inc., which combined to form Truist on Dec. 6. BB&T spent $33.5 billion to buy SunTrust with legacy BB&T shareholders owning 57% of the new combined company.
At the time of the proposed settlement, Truliant had narrowed the focus of its complaint to the usage of the “Tru” prefix in the Carolinas and Virginia marketplaces it shares with Truist, the nation’s sixth-largest bank.
Truliant wanted any Truist-branded products to be destroyed. It also wanted to be awarded any profits made via the Truist brand as compensatory monetary damages and was requesting punitive damages.
Hanesbrands donates a million masks to homeless
Hanesbrands Inc. said Tuesday that it is donating 1 million face masks to the homeless across the country, including COVID-19 hot spots like Los Angeles, Miami and Houston.
The company, based in Winston-Salem, said it is leveraging its relationships with nonprofit leaders built through the Hanes National Sock Drive, such as Mark Horvath, the founder of Invisible People, a nonprofit dedicated to educating the public about homelessness.
In June Hanesbrands, introduced its first line of washable and reusable face masks through retail and e-commerce partners nationwide to help slow the spread of COVID-19. The company said the Hanes face masks, available in a variety of multipack quantities, colors and sizes, feature the brand’s signature breathability and comfort.
Additional options will be available soon, including a children’s face mask line in time for the fall season.
Local medical group sold to Georgia buyer
West Physics Consulting LLC of Macon, Ga., said Tuesday that it had completed its purchase of Radiological Physics Consultants of Winston-Salem. Terms were not disclosed.
West Physics is a national provider of integrated medical and health physics services. Radiological was founded in 1980 by its president, Robert Dixon.
West Physics said the transactions “will complement West Physics’ current customer base in the Southeast, allowing us to provide enhanced services to both RPC and West Physics customers by combining the strengths and resources of the two organizations.”
West Physics now has a staff of more than 80 professionals supporting more than 3,800 customer locations in all 50 U.S. states, multiple federal territories, the Caribbean and the Middle East.
Radiological serves more than 350 client sites, including hospitals, freestanding imaging centers, mobile imaging providers and physician offices in North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee and Virginia.
