Two Triad projects gain state rural grant funding
Two Triad economic-development projects have received grant funding from the N.C. Rural Infrastructure Authority. The grants were announced Thursday.
Funding comes from a variety of specialized grant and loan programs offered and managed by the Rural Economic Development division of the N.C. Commerce Department.
In the existing business building category, Lexington received a $200,000 grant to support the renovation of a 602,559-square-foot building in the Linwood community that is occupied by Haylard North Carolina LLC.
The company manufactures surgical and infection-prevention products. The renovation will allow Haylard to add a new line to produce N95 face-masks. The project is expected to create 22 jobs with a just more than $3 million capital investment.
In the vacant-building category, Trinity received a $100,000 grant toward the reuse of a 40,000-square-foot building.
MG Art Products LLC, a subsidiary of Jerry's Artarama, will manufacture paint supplies and framing products at this site. The project is expected to create 22 jobs with a capital investment of just under $21 million.
Richard Craver
Wells Fargo elects SunTrust veteran to its board
The board of directors for Wells Fargo & Co. said Friday it has elected Mark Chancy to the board, effective immediately.
Chancy will serve on the board’s audit and risk committees.
Chancy most recently served at SunTrust Banks Inc. as vice chairman from April 2017 to December 2019, and co-chief operating officer from February 2019 to December 2019. He retired from SunTrust during the period when the bank was being bought by BB&T Corp. as part of forming Truist Financial Corp.
Chancy has more than 30 years of banking and financial-services experience, including 18 years at SunTrust where he served in a broad range of leadership roles spanning consumer and commercial banking, investment banking, and financial management.
He also served as chief financial officer of SunTrust from August 2004 to April 2011.
Richard Craver
Showtime operator makes management change
The International Textile Alliance, which operates the Showtime fabrics trade show in High Point, said that Brian Casey has resigned as its executive director after 2½ years.
The group has promoted Carrie Dillon to the newly created position of managing director, effective Sept. 1 to be timed with the start of its 2020-21 fiscal year. Dillon has been with the organization since 2014.
The group said Casey’s departure is part of a downsizing initiative related to the COVID-19 pandemic’s impact on the industry sector.
“With COVID-19 creating so much disruption in the textiles, trim and leather industries, ITA has seen a contraction of the member mills and a consolidation of the industry as a whole,” according to a news release. “As a result, the ITA saw the decision to scale back its management team as the right one for the current times.”
ITA said its fall trade show, set for Nov. 15-18, remains on schedule.
Richard Craver
Allegacy opens branch in Yadkinville
Allegacy Federal Credit Union said Friday it has opened a branch in Yadkinville, expanding its portfolio to 18.
The branch is at 912 S. State St. It is open by appointment from 9 to 11 a.m. for at-risk and senior members, as well as 1 to 4 p.m. for other customers.
Additional information regarding a grand opening will be provided in September.
