Wells Fargo closes 21 more branches nationwide
Wells Fargo & Co. reported to its federal regulator, the U.S. Comptroller of the Currency, that it plans to close another 21 branches in the U.S., including one in Greenville, N.C.
The OCC disclosed the individual branches Friday. The branches were closed on Aug. 4.
The bank is closing three each in Florida and Washington, two each in California, Georgia and Pennsylvania, and one each in North Carolina, Alabama, Arizona, Connecticut, Nevada, New Jersey, New York, Texas, and Virginia.
The bank announced July 21 it was eliminating another 21 branches, including one in Cary.
On July 15, Wells Fargo chief executive Charlie Scharf laid out a goal of cutting $10 billion in annual expenses which will likely include a significant workforce reduction.
There were plans to close up to 900 branches from 2018 to 2022 to reduce the total to between 5,000 and 5,100. The bank had 5,300 branches as of June 30, but with at least 1,100 temporarily closed in response to the pandemic.
Richard Craver
Wells Fargo’s chief compliance officer leaving
Wells Fargo & Co. said Thursday that chief compliance officer Mike Roemer, who was in charge of its risk-management operations, is stepping down.
Roemer was hired in January 2018 to oversee all regulatory compliance risks for Wells Fargo. His hiring at that time came about 16 months after the bank’s fraudulent customer-account scandal surfaced in September 2016.
Paula Dominick will take over as chief compliance officer in October. Dominick most recently served in the same role with Credit Suisse USA.
The bank said Thursday it has named six new corporate risk leaders “as part of its enhanced risk model to further strengthen the independent oversight of all risk-taking activities and a more comprehensive view of risk across the company.”
The model consists of five line-of-business chief risk officers that include Dominick. Among the new hires is Ellen Koebler, who will join Wells Fargo for its commercial banking unit in September. Koebler most recently served as deputy chief risk officer for Truist Financial Corp and chief risk officer for SunTrust Banks Inc.
Richard Craver
Old Town Heights complex sold for $1 million
A Chapel Hill residential real-estate group has spent $1 million to purchase the Old Town Heights apartment complex in Winston-Salem, according to a Forsyth County Register of Deeds filing Friday.
The complex at 4665 Pratt Road contains 10 apartment units.
The buyer is Pratt Forest LLC, while the seller is Black Rock Holdings LLC of Winston-Salem.
At least 41 existing apartment complexes have sold in Forsyth over the past 22 months for a combined $425 million, mostly to out-of-state buyers.
The most expensive came on Dec. 11 when the luxury 229-unit West End Station apartment complex near downtown Winston-Salem was sold for $52.5 million to an affiliate of EBSCO Income Properties LLC of Alabama.
Richard Craver
Atlanta group spends $4.7M on Whitsett industrial site
An Atlanta capital investment group has spent $4.7 million to buy a vacant 46.5 acre lot next to the Zink Imaging facility off Interstate 40 in Whitsett, according to a Guilford County Register of Deeds filing.
The buyer of the property at 6890 Konica Drive is Intersect Greensboro I LLC, an affiliate of Ornstein-Schuler Capital Partners.
The seller is Premier Warehousing LLC of Whitsett.
