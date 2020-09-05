Wells Fargo extends remote work to Nov. 1
Wells Fargo & Co. said this week that about 180,000 employees, or about 70% of its workforce, will continue to work from home until at least Nov. 1 in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“I can’t provide a percentage for Forsyth County (where it has about 2,900 employees), but in an effort to meet the needs of our customers while protecting them and our employees, we have enabled as many employees as possible to work from home,” spokesman Josh Dunn said in April.
"We will give all employees sufficient notice before making any significant changes, and we continue to create a thoughtful, phased plan for returning to the workplace," Dunn said Thursday.
The bank said it is providing employees with child-care assistance that includes access to a website where they can search among more than 6 million caregivers or post an ad for a caregiver. Wells Fargo is paying the membership fee for employees and the cost of basic background checks.
It also is providing up to five hours of virtual tutoring per month per employee at no cost, and priority placement and reduced tuition rates at certain child care and education support centers nationwide.
Richard Craver
Corona apartments sells for $550,000
A Las Vegas residential housing group has spent $550,000 to purchase the Corona apartments campus in Winston-Salem, according to a Forsyth County Register of Deeds filing Friday.
There are 12 apartment units on the 0.58-acre Corona campus at 235 Corona St.
The buyer is Corona Street Apartments LLC, while the seller is 235 Corona St. LLC of Winston-Salem.
Richard Craver
Pentagon reaffirms Microsoft deal
WASHINGTON — The Pentagon on Friday reaffirmed Microsoft as winner of a cloud computing contract potentially worth $10 billion, although the start of work is delayed by a legal battle over rival Amazon's claim that the bidding process was flawed.
“The department has completed its comprehensive re-evaluation of the JEDI cloud proposals and determined that Microsoft’s proposal continues to represent the best value to the government,” the Pentagon said.
The Pentagon had requested time to review how it evaluated certain technical aspects of the bids after the judge who is presiding over Amazon's bid protest in the U.S. Court of Federal Claims issued a preliminary injunction on Feb. 13. The judge said that Amazon’s challenge likely had merit in some respects.
The contract was awarded to Microsoft last October, prompting Amazon to cry foul.
Amazon Web Services, a market leader in providing cloud computing services, had long been considered a leading candidate to run the Pentagon’s Joint Enterprise Defense Infrastructure project, known as JEDI. The project will store and process vast amounts of classified data, allowing the U.S. military to improve communications with soldiers on the battlefield and use artificial intelligence to speed up its war planning and fighting capabilities.
In a statement Friday, Amazon said the Pentagon's further review was not based on the relative strengths of the two companies' bids.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.