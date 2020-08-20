MSA has 7-year high in mortgage refinancing
The Winston-Salem metropolitan statistical area had a seven-year high in completed mortgage refinancings during the second quarter, according to an Attom Data Solutions report timed for release today.
The five-county region had 4,858 refinancings during the quarter, up from 3,637 in the first quarter and 3,590 a year ago. The last time there were more refinancings in the Winston-Salem area was 4,866 in the second quarter of 2013.
By comparison, the three-county Greensboro-High Point MSA had 4,204 in the second quarter, up from 4,139 in the first quarter and 3,986 a year ago. The region had 4,558 refinancings in the third quarter of 2019.
The Charlotte-Concord-Gastonia MSA had 29,338 refinancings during the second quarter, along with 4,928 in the Durham-Chapel Hill MSA and 17,447 in the Raleigh-Cary MSA.
“The second quarter of 2020 really was a tale of two markets for lenders,” said Todd Teta, chief product officer at Attom, “One saw a continued flood of homeowners refinancing their loans at lower interest rates.
“The other saw a drop in home-purchase and home-equity borrowing as the economy sagged under virus-related lockdowns.”
Richard Craver
Goodwill plans drive-thru job fair Aug. 26
Goodwill Industries of Northwest N.C. will conduct a drive-thru job fair from 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Aug. 26 in the parking lot of Lawrence Joel Coliseum.
Goodwill said it is hiring for full- and part-time positions at its retail stores in Clemmons, Lexington and Winston-Salem.
Candidates must pre-register to attend at https://events.indeed.com/event/47312. Masks are required. For more information, call (336) 317-4663 or email swhitehead@goodwillnwnc.
Richard Craver
Krispy Kreme sets NYC shop opening date
Krispy Kreme Doughnuts Inc. said Wednesday it will open its Times Square flagship shop at 1601 Broadway in New York City on Sept. 15.
The 4,500-square-foot shop will feature: the world’s largest hot light signage; the largest glazed waterfall, stadium style seating inside a giant Krispy Kreme dozens box; a 24-hour street-side pickup window; and exclusive offering of a special edition and commemorative “Big Apple” doughnut.
The company projects the Times Square shop will serve the most customers annually globally.
The Times Square shop is part of Krispy Kreme’s 2020 expansion in New York City, which by the end of the year will total eight shops from uptown to downtown. Krispy Kreme plans to hire more than 400 employees in New York City this year.
Richard Craver
BAT resumes tobacco sales in S. Africa
British American Tobacco Plc said Wednesday that it resumed selling tobacco products Monday in South Africa following the end of a five-month government ban.
The decision was announced by the South African president on Saturday, as part of the government’s decision to move from Lockdown Level 3 to Level 2.
BAT, the world’s largest publicly traded tobacco manufacturer, is the parent company of Reynolds American Inc.
