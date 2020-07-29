The Triad is losing one Lane Bryant Factory store, three Catherines and four Justice retail stores as part of Ascena Retail Group Inc.'s Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection plan.
Ascena is the parent company of the Ann Taylor, Loft, Lane Bryant, Justice and Lou & Grey retail brands. It entered bankruptcy July 23.
The company says it plans to close “a significant number of Justice stores and a select number of Ann Taylor, Loft, Lane Bryant and Lou & Grey stores. The final number of store closings will be determined based on the ability of Ascena and its landlords to reach agreement on sustainable lease structures.”
The company hired SB360 Capital Partners to manage Catherines' going-out-of-business liquidation sales and closing sales for the other brands. The closing sales are projected to last between 30 to 60 days.
On its website, SB360 lists the following Triad stores set for closing:
* Justice stores at Hanes Mall in Winston-Salem, Jefferson Village and Four Seasons Town Center in Greensboro, as well as Alamance Crossing in Burlington.
* Catherines stores at Hanes Point in Winston-Salem, Friendly Center in Greensboro and Liberty Square in Thomasville.
* Lane Bryant Factory store at Tanger Factory Outlet Center in Mebane.
Lane Bryant also has stores at Hanes Point in Winston-Salem, Friendly Center in Greensboro and University Commons in Burlington.
Loft has stores at Thruway in Winston-Salem, Friendly Center, Alamance Crossing and Tanger.
Ann Taylor has a factory store at the Tanger outlet center in Mebane.
Overall, Ascena is closing 21 Justice, 11 Catherines, two Lane Bryant Factory and one Ann Taylor and one Lou & Grey in North Carolina, according to the SB360 listing.;
One of the first bankruptcy steps taken by Ascena is to reach an agreement to sell its Catherines intellectual property assets to City Chic Collective Ltd., which will shift the business to online only.
Ascena said in bankruptcy court filings that it plans to reduce its overall portfolio from 2,800 to 1,200 stores with the majority of those closing being Catherines and Justice.
Meanwhile, the filing listed 30 of Loft's 666 stores and outlets to be closed, along with 38 of Ann Taylor's 291 locations.
Ascena entered into a restructuring support agreement with more than 68% of its secured term lenders that includes a pre-arranged financial restructuring plan to reduce its debt by $1 billion.
“The meaningful progress we have made driving sustainable growth, improving our operating margins and strengthening our financial foundation has been severely disrupted by the COVID-19 pandemic," Carrie Teffner, Ascena's interim executive chairwoman, said in a statement.
"We expect to move through this process on an expedited timeframe."
