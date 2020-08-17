Two more apartment complexes in Forsyth County were sold last week, with Plantation Place and Countryside Gardens going to a buyer based in New York for a combined $4.66 million.
Meanwhile, Guilford County had its sixth major apartment-complex sale since early April, this time North Lakes Apartments in Greensboro for nearly $27 million.
According to Forsyth Register of Deeds filings, the buyers of the two Winston-Salem complexes are L'Audace Equity IV LLC, which paid $1.75 million for Countryside Gardens, and L'Audace Equity V LLC, which paid $2.91 million for Plantation Place.
The seller is a residential real-estate group based in Springfield, Va.
Countryside is on a 2.67-acre site at 2680 Bethabara Road and features 46 apartment units. Plantation Place is on a 1.33-acre site at 3626 and 3656 Cedar Springs Drive and features 80 units.
At least 43 existing apartment complexes have sold in Forsyth over the past 22 months for a combined $432 million, mostly to out-of-state buyers.
The most expensive came on Dec. 11 when the luxury 229-unit West End Station apartment complex near downtown Winston-Salem was sold for $52.5 million to an affiliate of EBSCO Income Properties LLC of Alabama.
Earlier in August, the Hunt Club apartment complex in Winston-Salem was sold for the third time in the past 5½ years, this time to a New York residential management group for $9.92 million.
The 336-unit North Lakes apartment complex at 2905 Cottage Place in Greensboro was sold to three affiliates of The Walden Group of Jackson, N.Y. The seller was 2905 Cottage Place LLC of Austin, Texas.
Since April, there have been at least six sizable apartment complex purchases in Guildford.
During May, Bridford Lake complex in Greensboro was sold for $51.5 million, Plantation at Pleasant Ridge complex in Greensboro was sold for $42 million, and Brassfield Park complex in Greensboro was sold for $49 million.
During April, the Abbington Place complex in Greensboro was sold for $51 million and Random Woods complex in Greensboro was sold for a combined $16 million.
Driving the Triad apartment selling and building trends, according to economists, are millennials — those born between 1981 and 1996.
Mark Vitner, a senior economist for Wells Fargo Securities, said investors “are trying to find what few pockets of value there are left in the apartment market.”
“Prices have been bid up so much in larger markets, such as Charlotte, Raleigh and Nashville, that investors are increasingly looking to markets that have been overlooked and show great potential for growth.
“Winston-Salem and Greensboro are at the top of the list of overlooked markets.”
