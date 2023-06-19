Toyota’s $5.9 billion Triad battery manufacturing facility could play a key role in a recently unveiled strategy to stretch the limits of charging range in its coming wave of new electric vehicle models.

However, some experts question whether the company’s target — announced in a presentation at Toyota’s Tokyo City headquarters last week — of manufacturing batteries that will allow EVs to travel 1,000 kilometers (about 620 miles) between charges by 2026 may be impractical.

“It kind of just suggests to me that maybe they don’t know what they’re doing yet” in the transition away from gas-powered cars and trucks, said Stephen Holland, a UNC Greensboro professor who studies the economic impact of EVs.

Toyota, the world’s second-largest automaker and an early entry into the hybrid market with its popular Prius, has been slow to transition to plug-in vehicles. In North Carolina, for example, the company didn’t even make an N.C. Department of Transportation manufacturers list of new electric vehicle registrations in 2022 because Toyota accounted for fewer than 30 of them. Market dominator Tesla, meanwhile, has totaled nearly 30,000 newly registered EVs in the state over the past four years.

Holland and other experts contacted by the Journal noted the tradeoffs inherent in Toyota’s vision for making EVs that require fewer stops at a charger.

“As you have a longer range, you need a bigger, more powerful battery, which also means a heavier battery,” noted Heather Brutz, transportation program manager with the N.C. Clean Energy Technology Center at N.C. State University. “So really what you’re looking at is what I call energy density.”

A battery with more storage capacity also takes longer to charge and occupies more of a vehicle’s interior space, Holland added.

“So what do you want — a huge battery or do you actually want a trunk?” he asked.

A weightier battery also adds more wear and tear on tires and makes collisions more dangerous, Holland noted.

“And it’s not like a gas tank that empties out as you drive,” he said. “You’ve got to carry that weight around everywhere you go. So adding even more weight means you have to add even more power.”

Worth the weight?

Toyota’s proposed maximum-range vehicles would be capable of traveling 100 miles farther between charges than any EV currently sold in the U.S. and twice as far as the nation’s most popular electric vehicle, the Tesla Model Y.

“We are determined to become a world leader in battery EV energy consumption,” Takero Kato, president of Toyota’s newly formed BEV Factory division, said during last week’s presentation at the company’s Tokyo City headquarters.

California-based Lucid Motors’ Air sedan, at 516 miles, has the highest Environmental Protection Agency-estimated range among vehicles available in the U.S. However, its starting price of nearly $140,000 puts the Air out of reach for most prospective buyers.

Tesla’s Model S, which can travel a little more than 400 miles on a full charge, is next in line but its base price of $91,630 also is cost prohibitive for the average driver.

The Hyundai Ioniq (361 miles, $47,000) and Tesla Model 3 (358 miles, $45,000) are the most affordable among longer-range EVs available, but still a stretch for many drivers.

Those price points illustrate the tradeoff involved with manufacturing — and buying— plug-in vehicles that require fewer stops at charging stations, noted Jen Weiss, co-director of the N.C. Clean Energy Fund and former senior adviser on climate change at the N.C. Department of Transportation.

“I do worry that this extended range will come at an additional cost, which could make the price of the new Toyota EVs out of reach for many Americans,” she said.

By comparison, the least expensive U.S. electric vehicle, the Chevrolet Bolt, has a base sticker price of $25,600 and can travel 259 miles between charges.

The two other EVs costing less than $30,000 clearly sacrifice range for price.

The Nissan Leaf starts at about $28,000 and can cover an estimated 149 miles on a charge, and the Mini Cooper SE has a base price of $29,990 and a listed range of just 110 miles.

Range anxiety

The experts agreed Toyota’s public commitment to making EVs capable of driving 600 miles between charges suggests the company believes it can advance battery technology by the time the Liberty battery plant begins operating in 2025 and introduces a new lineup of EVs in 2026.

How to best leverage any advances then becomes a key question, Holland, the UNC Greensboro economist, suggested.

“If you can make the battery better — they’ll presumably figure it out — you probably want to make a smaller battery and keep the range at around 400, which seems to be what Tesla has settled on,” Holland said. “Getting to 600 miles? I don’t see that really being a game changer.”

Further battery development also opens an opportunity to broaden the potential EV customer base as North Carolina and the nation progress toward goals for shifting away from fuel-powered vehicles and reducing pollution that contributes to climate change.

“I think there would be a market on the really low end for a $20,000 vehicle with a 200-mile range that could get you around town and get you back and forth to work easily,” Holland said.

Practicality aside, the experts did agree that 600-mile batteries – coupled with state and federal efforts to create a robust network of fast chargers with few gaps of more than 50 miles – would go a long way toward easing range anxiety, which, along with price, remains a barrier for many potential EV drivers.

Brutz, from the N.C. Clean Energy Technology Center, used trips from her Chapel Hill home to visit her parents in Ohio as a case in point.

“Driving through the mountains, through West Virginia, through Ohio?” she said. “Right now, that’s a challenge in terms of finding charging. A range of 600 miles would make a big difference in terms of feeling confident about being able to do a trip like that.”

Brutz, who is not yet subject to range anxiety because she drives a hybrid Toyota Prius, added that the manufacturer’s plan to roll out dozens of new EV and plug-in hybrids is a plus in itself.

“It’s just really good the more options that consumers have,” she said. “I think that just makes it better for everyone.”

Beginning in 2025, Toyota plans to produce a combination of hybrid and EV batteries at its Greensboro-Randolph County Magasite facility, where it has committed to a 2,100-employee workforce.

Kato, the head of Toyota’s EV division, said last week that the company will roll out a “full lineup” of “next-generation” EVs globally a year later, and that plug-in vehicles will account for nearly half of its projected 3.5 million units produced in 2030.

“The next-generation battery EVs will adopt new batteries,” Kato added.

Whether the North Carolina facility will produce the long-range versions of those batteries, the company is not ready to say.

“There’s nothing more to share beyond what has already been announced,” spokesman Rick Bourgoise said last week. “Toyota does not talk about future product plans.”