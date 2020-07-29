The Triad followed North Carolina in having a record one-month drop in the unemployment rate in June after reaching at least a 44-year high in May.
The N.C. Commerce Department reported Wednesday the Triad's rate plunged from 13.6% in May to 8.4% in June. Commerce said its Triad employment data goes back to 1976.
The Triad appears to have benefited from the Phase Two reopening of the state's economy in late May producing an unexpected and stunning wave of furloughed employees returning to work.
By comparison, the state's jobless rate dropped from 12.8% in May to 7.6% in June.
However, economists caution that the state and Triad jobless rate are likely to rise again in July as some businesses that reopened in May and June may have furloughed or laid off employees again because of lack of consumer demand.
“The movements in economic indicators we’ve seen the past few months are without precedent,” Commerce spokesman David Rhoades said.
The main factors in the state and Triad jobless rate declines appear to be the partial reopening of restaurants, hotels, manufacturers and retail stores, and the timing of when the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics collects employment data.
The U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics collects employment data the week in which the 12th of the month falls. The latest report covering the churn of June 7-13, which was two weeks after Gov. Roy Cooper approved Phase Two to begin on May 22.
The Winston-Salem metropolitan statistical area's jobless rate was at 7.9% in June. It had a net gain of 8,600 jobs from May to June, led by 2,900 in leisure and hospitality, 1,700 in manufacturing, 1,400 in trade, transportation and utilities, and 1,200 in other services.
Meanwhile, the Greensboro-High Point MSA's jobless rate was 9.1% in June. It had a net gain of 19,400 jobs, led by 7,500 in leisure and hospitality, 6,500 in manufacturing and 2,500 in trade, transportation and utilities. It also had a loss of 2,200 government jobs.
Year over year, however, the Winston-Salem MSA remains down 25,600 jobs with leisure and hospitality being the most at 7,800, professional and business services at 5,400 and education and health sciences at 5,000.
The Greensboro-High Point MSA has lost 30,800 jobs, including 10,000 in leisure and hospitality, 6,700 in manufacturing and 5,200 in professional and business services.
“The remainder of 2020 will be challenging for the North Carolina economy,” said Michael Walden, an economics professor at N.C. State University.
Walden is calling the current economic downturn a “mandated recession to distinguish it from previous recessions.”
“After a huge reduction in the state’s aggregate economic production in the second quarter, a rapid snapback is forecast for the third quarter, followed by strong — but slower — growth in the fourth quarter.
“Still, the state economy is expected to be 20% smaller at the end of 2020 compared to the end of 2019,” Walden said. “It will not be until 2023 that the state’s aggregate production will exceed pre-virus levels.”
Billions in payments
Federal unemployment insurance benefits have surpassed $5 billion in North Carolina during the COVID-19 pandemic, the N.C. Division of Employment Security reported Wednesday.
However, that federal supplement will shrink drastically once claimants' final $600 weekly payment is received this week.
North Carolina altogether has received $6.6 billion paid in state and federal UI benefits between March 15 and 9:30 a.m. Wednesday, primarily coming from the weekly $600 supplement.
The state’s Unemployment Insurance Trust Fund was at close to $3.85 billion before the brunt of the COVID-19 pandemic began. Since then, $1.54 billion has been paid out, 40% of the fund’s total.
The remaining UI payment breakdown is $4.53 billion from the federal pandemic unemployment-compensation package; $325.3 million in the federal pandemic unemployment-assistance package; and $199.1 million in pandemic-emergency unemployment compensation, and $3.18 million in special extended benefits.
That means that 76.7% of UI payments to North Carolinians are coming from federal sources, mostly the $600 weekly benefit.
The $3 trillion federal CARES Act stimulus package, passed in late April, extends state benefits by up to 13 weeks for most claimants once they exhaust their initial 12 weeks of regular state benefits.
Even though the 13 weeks are paid by the federal government, the weekly amount adheres to state benefit guidelines of a $350 maximum. The extension is not automatic. According to the U.S. Labor Department, claimants “need to apply for them” at each extended benefit step, which could delay payments.
There have been 1.2 million claimants representing 2.05 million claims.
Some individuals have been required to file a second claim — after being determined to be ineligible for initial state benefits — in order to qualify for federal benefits that often include extended state benefits.
Currently, 28.4% of the 4.23 million North Carolinians considered in the state’s workforce as of mid-June have filed a state or federal unemployment claim.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.