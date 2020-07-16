The percentage of Winston-Salem-area homeowners late on their mortgage payments reached a 4½-year high during April, CoreLogic reported this week.
The national real-estate research company had cautioned in June that the COVID-19 related economic shutdowns would cause payment delinquencies in April and May. Some lenders have offered forbearance to homeowners whose job was eliminated or furloughed.
The rate was 5.9% in the Winston-Salem metropolitan statistical area, which includes Forsyth, Davidson, Davie, Stokes and Yadkin counties. The rate was 4.7% in April 2019.
The report focuses on the delinquent-mortgage market, with “delinquent” defined as being at least 30 days overdue on payment.
The delinquency rate was 1.4% for mortgage payments more than 90 days past due, down from 1.5% a year earlier. Both figures include houses in the foreclosure pipeline.
The more than 90-day delinquency is not likely to rise sharply until the June or July report.
The federal CARES Act provided forbearance for borrowers with federally backed mortgage loans who were economically impacted by the pandemic.
CoreLogic said borrowers in a forbearance program who have missed a mortgage payment are included in its delinquency statistics, even if the loan servicer has not reported the loan as delinquent to credit repositories.
As a result, CoreLogic said early stage delinquencies (defined as 30 to 59 days past due) reached its highest level since 1999 during April.
“With home prices expected to drop 6.6% by May 2021, thus depleting home equity buffers for borrowers, we can expect to see an increase in later-stage delinquency and foreclosure rates in the coming months,” CoreLogic said.
Before the brunt of the coronavirus pandemic began to be felt in early March, economists were saying housing markets and lenders were benefiting from more homeowners being able to stay current on their monthly mortgage payments, in part because of refinancing to lower mortgage rates.
For the Greensboro-High Point MSA of Guilford, Randolph and Rockingham counties, the 30-day delinquency rate was 6.7% in April, down from 5% a year earlier. The delinquency rate of more than 90 days was 1.6%, down from 1.8% a year ago.
“The resurgence of COVID-19 infections across the country has created economic uncertainty and leaves those who are unemployed concerned with their ability to make monthly mortgage payments,” said Frank Nothaft, CoreLogic’s chief economist.
“The latest forecast from the CoreLogic Home Price Index predicts prices declining in all states through May 2021, erasing some home equity and increasing foreclosure risk.”
Frank Martell, CoreLogic’s president and chief executive, said that “as the true impact of the economic shutdown during the second quarter becomes clearer, we can expect to see a rise in delinquencies in the next 12-18 months — especially as forbearance periods under the CARES Act come to a close.”
Officials with the Winston-Salem Regional Association of Realtors have cautioned that information about delinquency and/or underwater loans can affect the real-estate market by undermining consumer confidence, causing some hesitation in buying or trying to sell a house now and prompting an overreaction.
