The N.C. Division of Employment Security reported that $5.81 billion had been paid in state and federal benefits between March 15 and 10:30 a.m. Friday.
The state’s Unemployment Insurance Trust Fund was close to $3.85 billion before the brunt of the COVID-19 pandemic began. Since then, $1.17 billion has been paid out, or 30.3%.
The remaining unemployment-payment breakdown is $3.09 billion from the federal pandemic unemployment-compensation package, $1.42 billion in the federal pandemic unemployment-assistance package, $126.6 million in pandemic emergency unemployment compensation, and $986,394 in a new federal extended-benefits program.
About 79.9% of unemployment-insurance payments to North Carolinians is coming from federal sources, mostly the $600 weekly benefit.
What makes that percentage critical for unemployed or furloughed North Carolinians is that federal benefits expire as early as July 26 unless extended by Congress.
State Sen. Wiley Nickel, D-Wake, called again Thursday for the General Assembly’s Joint Legislative Oversight Committee on Unemployment Insurance to meet immediately to discuss enhancing state UI weekly benefit amounts and expanding the number of weeks beyond the current maximum of 12.
“We are sitting on close to $3 billion in our Unemployment Insurance Trust Fund,” Nickel said. “We can afford to increase benefits and throw jobless workers a lifeline.
“With the federal supplement of $600 per week running out and no end in sight for this pandemic,” he said, “failure to raise these benefits would be an absolute betrayal of our constituents.”
There are now 1.17 million claimants representing 1.94 million claims after 8,536 were filed Thursday.
Some people have been required to file a second claim — after being determined to be ineligible for initial state benefits — in order to qualify for federal benefits that often include extended state benefits.
The daily filing peak was 34,706 on March 30.
Currently, 27.6% of the 4.23 million North Carolinians considered in the state’s workforce as of mid-June have filed a state or federal unemployment claim.
According to DES, 808,044 claimants have received state and/or federal benefits, about 69% of the state’s claimants. About 22%, or 252,726, have been determined not eligible for benefits, while 3%, or 39,090, are awaiting a decision on state benefits.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.