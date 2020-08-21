North Carolina has surpassed the $7 billion threshold in paid state and federal unemployment insurance benefits, the state Division of Employment Security reported Friday.
How much larger the benefit total gets depends largely on two issues:
- Whether North Carolina is approved for the federal Lost Wages initiative; and
- Whether the Republican-controlled state legislature is willing to expand one of the nation's stingiest UI programs when the next session begins Sept. 2.
The latest DES report has $1.61 billion of the $7 billion in UI benefits coming from regular state benefits. The state had $3.85 billion in the state UI Trust Fund when the brunt of the pandemic began to be felt in mid-Match.
The bulk of payments, at $4.68 billion, have come from the $600 federal weekly UI supplement contained in the pandemic unemployment compensation program. That program began in early April and ran for 10 weeks until Congress allowed it to expire July 26 for most recipients.
DES reported there were 4,548 initial state and federal UI claims on Thursday. New daily claims have been below 10,000 for all of August.
Since mid-March, 1.24 million North Carolinians have filed a combined 2.18 million state and federal jobless claims.
Some people have been required to file a second claim — after being determined to be ineligible for initial state benefits — in order to qualify for federal benefits that often include extended state benefits.
About 29% of the 4.29 million North Carolinians considered in the state’s workforce as of mid-June have filed a state or federal unemployment claim.
About 69% of claimants, or 863,471, have been approved for benefits, while 26%, or 324,098, were determined to not be eligible.
Economists and worker advocates are trying to determine whether there is a correlation between the ending of the $600 federal weekly supplement on July 26 and fewer daily claims.
The left-leaning N.C. Justice Center said Friday the state's economy has been losing about $350 million each week since the expiration of the $600 federal supplement.
"The recovery is stalling, and we haven’t even recovered half of the jobs that have been lost since the pandemic started,” said Patrick McHugh, research manager with the N.C. Budget & Tax Center.
“With the U.S. Senate and Trump Administration blocking the assistance people and communities need, we’re at real risk of a long and painful recession.”
Since July 2013, unemployed North Carolinians have been eligible for a maximum of 12 weeks of regular state UI benefits, down from 26 weeks, at a weekly maximum of $350, down from $535.
North Carolina is tied currently with Florida with the lowest maximum number of weeks.
Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper has recommended to Senate leader Phil Berger, R-Rockingham, and House speaker Tim Moore, R-Cleveland, that they support legislation during the next round of the 2020 session to raise the maximum number of regular state UI benefits to at least 24 weeks, and the maximum weekly benefit to $500.
That session is scheduled to begin Sept. 2. It is expected to focus on how to spend the remaining $1.9 billion of the $3.5 billion in federal CARES Act funding sent to the state.
Senate Republican leaders released a state budget-focused statement Friday in which they claimed the state's average weekly UI benefit of $278 ranks in the middle of the pack for southeastern states.
That includes factoring in the maximum amounts from Alabama ($275), Georgia ($365), Florida ($275), and Mississippi ($235), South Carolina ($326), Tennessee ($275) and Virginia ($378).
The comparison, however, breaks down when considering Georgia provides 14 weeks of regular UI benefits, while South Carolina offers 20 and Alabama, Mississippi, Tennessee and Virginia have 26.
"Budget writers are running numbers now on how much to increase North Carolina's maximum unemployment benefit," said GOP Sens. Harry Brown of Onslow, Kathy Harrington of Gaston and Brent Jackson of Johnston.
"North Carolina has one of the healthiest unemployment reserves in the country because of smart budgeting during the boom years.
"Budget writers must balance the desire for a higher maximum benefit with how long the Unemployment Trust Fund can sustain the higher benefits before going empty."
President Donald Trump signed a form of an executive order that would transfer $44 billion in Federal Emergency Management Agency funding to be used for federal UI benefits during the pandemic emergency.
Berger and Moore have signaled their preference for what is likely to be just three weeks of a $300 weekly benefit from what has become known as the federal Lost Wages program.
The N.C. Commerce Department projects North Carolina would receive up to $321 million from the program.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.