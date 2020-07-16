Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center paid former chief executive Dr. John McConnell just under $5.6 million in total compensation for fiscal 2018, the system reported Wednesday.
Meanwhile, chief executive Dr. Julie Ann Freischlag received $1.2 million in salary, $533,149 in bonus and incentive pay, and $2.09 million in total compensation.
It was Freischlag’s first full year as the center’s chief executive. She became full-time dean of Wake Forest School of Medicine in February 2018.
Wake Forest Baptist has 19,220 employees overall. It is the largest employer in Forsyth County, with 14,271 workers as of October 2018. It owns and/or manages Davie, High Point, Lexington and Wilkes medical centers.
Although the IRS tax returns for N.C. Baptist Hospital and Wake Forest University Health Sciences are for fiscal 2018-19 — which ended June 30, 2019 — Wake Forest Baptist reported executive compensation for calendar year 2018.
That means executive compensation disclosures typically are more than 17 months old when released by the center. The disclosure of the 2018 filing was delayed two months because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
McConnell transitioned in May 2017 from chief executive to a new role with the center after nearly nine years at its helm. He was paid $1.04 million in salary in fiscal 2018.
The bulk of his compensation, at $4.51 million, came from a vested supplemental executive retirement plan payout.
Wake Forest Baptist said the supplemental executive retirement plan, which it began providing in 2012, “is a common benefit for executives in academic health systems to encourage retention and provide competitive retirement benefits.”
The center reported that Freischlag’s $1.2 million salary “is well below the median at the 25th percentile for CEOs at peer academic medical centers and health systems.”
Freischlag’s supplement executive retirement plan contribution for 2018 was $330,402.
Dr. Kevin High, who became president of Wake Forest Baptist Health in February 2018, is the only other Wake Forest Baptist executive to receive more than $1 million in total compensation.
High was paid $628,644 in salary, $177,478 in incentive and bonus pay, and total compensation of $1.05 million. His supplement executive retirement plan contribution for 2018 was $199,887.
Wake Forest Baptist said the total cost of compensation for the 17 executives listed in its 2018 IRS Form 990 filing was $18.38 million, which it said represented less than 0.8% of the institution’s total expenses for that year.
McConnell’s $5.6 million in total compensation represented 30.4% of the listed executive compensation.
The center repeated previous justifications for the compensation of McConnell, Freischlag and other top executives by saying that academic medical centers “are very complex organizations that require a special set of skills and experience to manage relationships with physicians and researchers, the university, its patients and community.”
“The changing legislative and regulatory environment requires hospital executives to forecast future patient needs and determine how to meet those needs cost effectively, while navigating often conflicting expectations of patients, insurers, regulators, medical staff and businesses.”
“Compensating executives, as we do all of our employees, competitively and appropriately, is crucial to the success of Wake Forest Baptist and to northwest North Carolina.”
Critics say hospital systems use their nonprofit status for tax advantages and public-relations purposes, while compensation committees have sought to justify corporate-level wages and benefits to top executives.
